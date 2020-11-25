While it’s tradition each year to have a large gathering of friends and family on Thanksgiving, this year, due ot COVID-19, things may be a little different.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has laid out a list of guidelines on how to approach this year’s Turkey Day.
Here are a few things to consider when traveling and staying with family:
Travel:
We all are used to traveling to see family this time of year. It’s mostly unavoidable sometimes, but according to the CDC, traveling may increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19.
Look into seeing if anyone is at a high risk of catching COVID-19. The 14 days prior to sitting down with your family, make sure you and your family haven’t been in contact with anyone who has COVID-19.
Also, if you are traveling by bus, train, or air, do your best to maintain a 6-foot space from others, as it will decrease the chance of getting it.
“It’s important to talk with the people you live with and your family and friends about the risks of traveling for Thanksgiving,” the CDC said in a statement.
Staying safe with family:
Everyone knows that wearing a mask can get bothersome at times, but the CDC notes that it can help with preventing the spread of COVID-19. Washing your hands regularly before sitting down at dinner is also recommended, as well as keeping a bottle of hand sanitizer with you at all times. Another good idea, according to the CDC, is to have your Thanksgiving outdoors. Have a small outdoor meal with family and friends who live in your community and limit the number of guests.If celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible.
You can use a window fan in an open window to blow air out of the window. This, according to the CDC, will pull fresh air in through other open windows. Limit the number of people in food preparation areas. Have guests bring their own food and drink.
Celebrate if you have to stay away:
If you are unable to attend for whatever reason, there is no reason why you still can’t join in on the family, the food and of course the fun. The CDC said a virtual Thanksgiving also is a good idea. Zoom or Google Meets have been in rotation as of late.
Thanksgiving this year may be different, but following these safety guidelines set out by the CDC to ensure you can still have a fun and festive day with family.
Also, don’t forget the leftovers.