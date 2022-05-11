RECIPES: Soda Fountain Ice Cream Pie, Yam & Pineapple Bake, and more

Soda Fountain Ice Cream Pie
- 1-1/2 (12 ounces) cups crushed, rolled sugar ice cream cones
- 1/2 cup melted butter
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 3 cups fresh strawberries
- 1 quart vanilla ice cream
- 1/2 cup malted milk powder
- 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh strawberries
In a bowl combine crushed cones, butter and sugar. Press onto bottom of an 8 or 9 inch spring form pan. Cover and freeze 30 minutes or until firm. In a blender, puree the 3 cups of fresh strawberries. In a large chilled bowl, stir ice cream until softened. Stir in ½ cup pureed strawberries and malted milk powder. Spread half the mixture on crust. Cover and freeze 30 minutes. (Freeze remaining mixture.) Spoon remaining pureed berries on ice cream layer. Cover and freeze 30 minutes more. Stir remaining ice cream mixture to soften. Spread evenly over berry layer. Top with the ½ cup chopped berries. Cover and freeze until firm. Let pie stand at room temperature for 15 minutes. Cut into wedges. Serve with cool whip and hot fudge ice cream topping.
Lynn Daigle, Franklin
Yam and Pineapple Bake
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 3 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 3/4 cup crushed pineapple, drained
- 3 cups mashed yams or sweet potatoes
- 12 large marshmallows, optional
Butter an 8 inch square baking dish.
Beat egg; add sugar, melted butter, salt, flour, and baking powder.
Combine pineapple with the yams.
Mix with the egg mix.
Pour into baking dish, and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.
Dot with marshmallows; bake until brown (about 10 minutes).
This recipe comes from a dear neighbor, Marlene Broussard.
Mary Durkes, New Iberia
Shrimp, Crabmeat and Mirliton Casserole
- 2 pounds shrimp
- 1 pound white lump crab meat
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1-1/2 tablespoons Beazell’s Cajun seasoning
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup bell pepper, chopped
- 1/4 cup minced garlic
- 1/2 cup chopped green onions
- 1/4 cup chopped parsley
- 3 large eggs, beaten
- 1 cup breadcrumbs + more for topping
- Parmesan and Romano cheese
- Velveeta shredded cheese
- Cheddar shredded cheese
Boil the mirlitons for 1 hour. While those are boiling, put 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of Beazell’s Cajun Seasoning in a bowl with the shrimp. Mix well, cover and refrigerate until needed. Once the mirlitons are cooled off, cut in half, remove seed and peel. Heat the other 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large heavy pot, sauté onions, bell peppers and garlic until wilted. Chop the mirlitons into small cubes and sauté with vegetables. Use a potato masher and mash really good. Cook this for about 45 minutes to 1 hour, until most liquid is absorbed. Add the shrimp, a little Tabasco hot sauce, and 1/2 tablespoon of Beazell’s Cajun seasoning. Cook for about 30 minutes until the shrimp turn pink. Add the beaten eggs, 1 cup of breadcrumbs and mix well. Add the lump crab meat, mix well, and let cook for about 15 more minutes. Taste and see if you want to add a little more Beazell’s Cajun seasoning to your taste. I find the mirlitons a little sweet, so I added a little more and a pinch of salt. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Remove large pot from heat. Fill 2 casserole dishes, then top with Velveeta and cheddar cheeses. Sprinkle with Parmesan and Romano cheese, and then top with a little breadcrumbs. Bake for about 30 minutes, put the broiler on low, let top brown for a few minutes, then remove. Enjoy!
Lisa Dantin, Charenton