This recipe is a Cajun spin on a traditional Irish St. Patty’s dish — aiming to balance a simple meat, vegetables and mashed potatoes with a lot of savory Cajun flavors. Adding smoked cheese to the dish also brings a well-rounded depth of aroma.
This recipe includes items from three New Iberia local Companies: Cajun180, Peace, Love & Smoke, and Greauxing Greens Microgarden
Servings: 6
Time: 1 hour
Ingredients
Meat Mixture:
1 pound of 80/20 ground beef
1 cup sweet onion, chopped
½ cup bell pepper, chopped
½ cup celery, chopped
1/2 cup of peas (frozen or fresh)
1/2 cup of corn kernels (frozen or fresh)
1/2 cup of sliced carrots (frozen or fresh)
2 Garlic cloves crushed
1 tablespoon of vegetable or canola oil
1 tablespoon of Cajun180 La Cajun Gold Seasoning
1 tablespoon of Cajun180 Cajun Trinity Seasoning
1 tablespoon of flour
1/2 cup of chicken or vegetable broth
Potatoes:
1.5 pounds of russet potatoes (roughly 3 large potatoes)
1/2 cup of milk
1/2 cup of heavy cream
1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) of butter
1 teaspoon of Cajun180 Cajun Trinity Seasoning
Topping:
Shredded Smoked Grass-fed Irish Cheddar Cheese
Garnish:
Sunflower and Broccoli Microgreens
Directions
Chop and prep all of the vegetables. Chop half an onion into even pieces and get 1/2 cup each of peas, carrots, and corn ready. For the peas and corn, frozen are fine and work very well. For the carrots, I personally prefer to use fresh ones because they look nicer and taste sweeter, but frozen will work as well if you don’t feel like peeling and cutting. I like to crush the garlic using a garlic press, but finely chopped garlic works as well.
Fill a large pot with water and set it on the stove.
Peel and cut three good-sized russet potatoes into quarters or sixth and drop them in the water. It’s important that the potatoes go into the water before it’s hot or boiling!
Bring the pot with the potatoes in it up to a medium boil and then add in the 1/2 tablespoon of salt. Let them boil for roughly 20 minutes until they’re fork-tender.
While the potatoes cook, set a large pan on the stove, set the heat to medium, and add a tablespoon of oil to the pan. Once the pan starts to get hot, add the ground meat seasoned with Cajun180 La Cajun Gold seasoning and brown it in the pan until most of the moisture has evaporated.
Next, add in the onions and sauté them with the meat until they start to get just a little softer before adding the rest of the vegetables. Mix and incorporate the ingredients together.
When all of the vegetables have softened, but aren’t mushy, sprinkle a tablespoon of flour over the mixture along with 1 tbsp of Cajun Trinity Seasoning. Mix everything very well. The flour will help thicken the mixture for the next step.
Add a 1/2 cup of chicken broth to deglaze the pan which will create a little bit of moisture and gravy for the dish.
When the meat and broth have all mixed well and the broth is hot, transfer the meat mixture to a 2.5-quart baking dish and let it cool a bit.
While the meat cools, preheat the oven to 400 degrees F and work on the potatoes. When they’re fork-tender, drain the potatoes in a colander and return them to the pot they were in. Use a potato ricer (recommended for fluffy potatoes) or a potato masher (recommended for thicker potatoes) and press or mash the potatoes until they are just all broken down. Don’t overdo it because if you mash them too much, they’ll become pasty.
Cut up 4 tablespoons (half a stick of butter) into small cubes and toss them into the potatoes. Fold (don’t mash!) the potatoes so that the butter starts to melt from the heat of the potatoes. A rubber spatula works very well for folding potatoes.
Next add in a 1/2 cup of whole milk, a 1/2 cup of heavy cream, and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Fold the potatoes until everything is well incorporated. Try not to mash the potatoes or stir them too much. They should end up fluffy and soft. They might seem too soft at first, but once they’re baked, they’ll stiffen up a bit more. At this stage, you can add in Bacon Bits for a little extra flavor.
Scoop out enough of the potatoes to spread them evenly over the meat mixture. Be careful not to mix them in with the meat because you want two layers, not one big mixture.
Place the baking dish into the 400-degree F oven for 20 minutes on the middle rack.
Then turn the broiler to high and place the baking dish under it for roughly 3 minutes after adding Shredded Cheese to the top. Be careful not to burn the top. The goal is just to get some nice golden-brown notes.
Let the Shepherd’s Pie sit for 10 to 15 minutes before serving. After plating, be sure to add a little extra garnish of your choice of Micro Greens and then enjoy!
Chef Dave Hulin is the executive chef, founder and co-owner of Cajun180.