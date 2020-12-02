Zob Munnerlyn always loved to cook, and though she’s retired, she enjoys it more now because it allows her to make food for others.
Born and raised in Loreauville, Munnerlyn, who joked that she is somewhere in her 50s, is a retired hairstylist with many other talents.
“I can cook, I can draw, I am very blessed that God gave me a bunch of different talents,” Munnerlyn said.
Munnerlyn’s love for cooking started at a young age. Like many people, she grew up watching her mom in the kitchen making magic with her food.
“My mother was a very good cook,” Munnerlyn said. “She could take a frozen roast and throw it into the pot with water and cook it in a matter of no time. She had the roast, the gravy and the rice cooked in a matter of no time.”
Munnerlyn believes that love and talent in the kitchen was passed on to her and all these years later she has found herself making award-winning signature dishes in the kitchen. Competing in the Spanish Cookoff a few years ago, Munnerlyn won with her paella, which is a Spanish rice dish.
That dish, along with many others, gives Munnerlyn an opportunity to give back to others through her cooking, something she just loves doing.
“I love cooking,” Munnerlyn said. “I love to cook. I really love to cook.”
Here’s a recipe for paella that Munnerlyn like to use:
Easy Paella
Ingredients:
2 Tablespoons olive oil
1 Tablespoon paprika
2 teaspoons dried oregano
salt and black pepper to taste
2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into 2-inch pieces
2 Tablespoons olive oil, divided
3 cloves garlic, crushed
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
2 cups uncooked short-grain white rice
1 pinch saffron threads
1 bay leaf
½ bunch Italian flat-leaf parsley, chopped
1-quart chicken stock
2 lemons, zested
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 Spanish onion, chopped
1 red bell pepper, coarsely chopped
1 pound chorizo sausage, casings removed and crumbled
1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
Directions:
In a medium bowl, mix together 2 tablespoons olive oil, paprika, oregano and salt and pepper. Stir in chicken pieces to coat. Cover and refrigerate.
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet or paella pan over medium heat. Stir in garlic, red pepper flakes and rice. Cook, stirring, to coat rice with oil, about 3 minutes. Stir in saffron threads, bay leaf, parsley, chicken stock and lemon zest. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce heat to medium low. Simmer 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a separate skillet over medium heat. Stir in marinated chicken and onion; cook 5 minutes. Stir in bell pepper and sausage; cook 5 minutes.Stir in shrimp; cook, turning the shrimp, until both sides are pink.
Spread rice mixture onto a serving tray. Top with meat and seafood mixture.