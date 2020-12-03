With the holiday season in full swing, New Iberia offers a helping hand to those in need this time of year.
Throughout the Teche Area, there are a number of food pantries, which is a community food pantry’s mission is to directly serve local residents who suffer from hunger and food insecurity within a specified area. Independent community food pantries are self-governing and usually distribute food to their clients on a once-a-month basis.
Not to get confused with a food bank, which is a storehouse for millions of pounds of food and other products that go out to the community, a food pantry functions as the arms that reach out to that community directly.
In and around the Teche Area, both pantries and banks are always looking for food donations, especially this time of the year.
One independent food bank that is close to home is the Food Distribution Center — Solomon House Brown Bag Epiphany located at 520 Center St, who have been offering food and assistance to those in need for years.
Opened up in the late 70s and early 80s, the Solomon House Brown Bag Epiphany has been a staple in the community and is still going strong.
For more information on how to donate to the cause this holiday season, contact them at 364-7798.
Here are other locations where you can donate:
Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center: 432 Bank Ave, New Iberia.
United Way-Iberia Inc: 449 E St Peter St STE 101, New Iberia.
Family Resource Center: 449 E St Peter St., New Iberia.
Big Brothers Big Sisters: 119 Jefferson St, New Iberia.
Second Harvest Food Bank: 215 E Pinhook Rd, Lafayette.
Iberia Parish Council On Aging: 126 W Washington St., New Iberia.
Foodnet Food Bank of Lafayette, LA: 217 LA 728-8, Lafayette.
Pantry Food Mart: 421 Fontelieu Dr, New Iberia.