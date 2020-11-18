For some people in New Iberia, 2020 has been especially hard, and Philadelphia Life Center Church and New Chapter P.U.S.H. are coming together to give them a (turkey) leg up this Thanksgiving holiday.
Rev. James Broussard of the Philadelphia Life Center Church said the two groups will be hand-delivering meals to those in need all day today, feeding many in the Teche Area.
“We have meals that we deliver,” James said. “We go to different areas that we know that they are staying.”
Broussard said the church and New Chapter P.U.S.H. are grateful for the donations they’ve received from numerous vendors and stores over the three years they have been doing the Thanksgiving giveaway.
“They know every year it’s an annual assignment that we do,” Broussard said. “It’s a blessing because every year it seems like it’s getting larger and larger.”
After feeding over 350 last year, Philadelphia Life Center Church is preparing to feed more this year.
Rev. Donald Wright of Star Pilgrim Baptist Church in New Iberia is always helping out this holiday season.
“He’s excited about it,” Broussard said. “The churches are excited about it, and we plan it and look forward to it being a blessing in our community who need it.”
Some of the food being prepared for today includes turkey, pork loin, baked chicken, rice dressing, collard greens, yams, desserts and drinks.
“It’s a loaded plate,” Broussard said.
Broussard said anyone who wants to help with delivering meals today can call 256-6461 to sign up in advance.