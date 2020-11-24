Ted Legnon of Legnon’s Boucherie in New Iberia knows his way around a turkey.
Legnon’s is a local boucherie located on Jefferson Terrace Boulevard, serving a wide-range of select meats, including cuts of beef, pork and Cajun products, like cracklin, boudin, hog head cheese and hot sauces. One of their seasonings specialties is their turkey roll, a custom dish that they have been making for over 40 years now.
“We make a turkey roll, which is deboned and then rolled and comes with onions, garlic and bell peppers as well as seasonings,” Legnon said. “We put it in a netting to cook.”
Instead of traditional, bone-in turkey, Legnon said they prefer the roll because it’s easier to slice and handle.
“It’s a lot more convenient for the cook,” Legnon said. “Whoever is serving it, it makes it a lot quicker to cook.”
For the last two decades, Legnon and his family has been serving the turkey roll at their own Thanksgiving dinner, something that hasn’t and won’t change anytime soon.
In total, Legnon said he recommends cooking the roll in the oven for two hours, covered, and an additional 20 minutes uncovered so it will brown.
Oh, and don’t forget the sides that go with the roll on Turkey Day.
“Most people use dressing or cornbread dressing, that’s the biggest item with the turkey roll,” Legnon said. “We have our own dressing mix, you just need to heat it up and cook it with the rice.”
Legnon said he enjoys food and family when it comes to Thanksgiving.
“The turkey roll is my favorite thing to eat each year,” he said.
Legnon’s Boucherie is offering their traditional turkey roll for $31.50, at a first come first serve and no call-aheads will be taken. Contact them at 367-3831 for more information.