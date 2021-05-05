Fresh. Seasonal. Local. Consistent. These are rules Gene and Lisa Josey of Josey’s Goods, LLC live by. They’re also the reason that everything Josey’s Goods makes is divinely delicious. Mayhaw jelly? Only when the time is right. Strawberries? Only from Louisiana.
Three and a half years ago, it all started with ginger tea. Or, more specifically, an abundance of ginger tea, after Gene Josey opted for natural healing after a car wreck left him injured and recovering. “I didn’t want to get stuck on taking pain meds, I wanted to heal naturally. My company let me go, and we had no income coming in,” said Gene. “I first drank ginger tea, and then started looking into other natural foods that could promote healing, like blueberries.”
Lisa was resting up from back surgery, and the couple needed something to produce income. “We were already making and using natural products at home - ginger tea, bread & butter pickles, salsa. Lisa also had a quilting business. So we rented space at Jockey Lot and brought the contents of our pantry to sell,” said Gene.
After a short time, they seemed to be catching on. “Gene looked at the legal aspects of forming a company. We considered the marketing, labeling, the cottage laws, everything,” said Lisa. Josey’s Goods LLC had begun. Their products are now featured in New Iberia at A Spot for Tea.
“Our problems turned out to be blessings in disguise,” said Gene. At first, they would go to the store as most people do, and get fruits and vegetables. “Then we went to U-Pick farms, and we were amazed at how much fresher and more delicious the produce was. We made the decision then to always buy from local farmers, and to only use the fruit and vegetables in season,” said Lisa.
The Joseys continue to source their ingredients seasonally from local farmers, and delight in educating their customers about increased quality and flavor when buying locally. “It is amazing what a disconnect most people have about which fruit and vegetables are in season when. We’re glad to be able to help people get in sync with the seasons,” said Lisa.
Josey’s Goods produces jams, jellies, preserves, pickles, sauerkraut, even simple syrup, all in seasonal batches. Popular items include their blackberry jam, satsuma-bourbon marmalade, ginger jelly, mint jelly, and bread-and-butter pickles.
“We love it when someone tells us that our pickles are just like the ones Grandma made,” said Gene. “Or people from Germany raving about our sauerkraut,” adds Lisa.
Pepper jellies are also sought-after items, and Josey’s Goods has a good range of flavors and heat. “Our Scovill range (the scientific scale of pepper heat) goes from zero to two million. Ghost peppers are one million, but Reapers are two million,” said Gene.
The Joseys participated in the New Iberia Artwalk recently, and were very pleased with their results. “Can't wait for the next one,“ said Lisa. She will also be at the Mother’s Day Market on da Bayou, this Saturday in Bayou Landing shopping center. “Come see me, I’ll have samples and plenty of gift ideas, like baskets for Mom.
As fresh and delicious as the Josey’s Goods products are, that is how versatile they can be. “You can melt our Ginger Jelly into hot water -- ginger tea. Same with our Mint Jelly. We also have a Strawberry Margarita Jam -- make your own wine-ritas,” said Lisa.
“We are dedicated to building our brand on buying local, as well as forging a trust with our community. We want to be a consistent resource for fresh local food that people can count on. We want that hundredth jar of preserves to be just as yummy as the first one,” said Lisa.
If you have a taste for all that is deliciously in season, seek out Josey’s Goods products. Now available at A Spot for Tea.