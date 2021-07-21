This week's Handwritten Recipe: Delicious Chocolate Pie. This is a recipe writer after my own heart. No extraneous words used, even some shorthand, because you know that the vanilla under the chocolate instant pudding is, you guessed it, instant pudding. Required milk, whatever the package calls for and my favorite, oleo. Remember oleo? I'll probably use butter, since oleo has gone out of favor.
This recipe was hosen as a cool, not-too-much-cooking summer dessert treat, although it could also easily grace any holiday spread with ease. It doesn't have to be a chocolate pie, as noted on the recipe, it adapts well to butterscotch or other flavors.
Send us your handwritten recipes: take a picture and email to: ellenf@daily-iberian.com.