We all know that eating is vital to our health and wellbeing. With up to 100 trillion cells in our bodies, we must consume a constant supply of daily nutrients to maintain health. This awareness of the importance of good nutrition can be found in many commonly used phrases. “An apple a day keeps the doctor away,” and “You are what you eat,” a phrase coined by a French writer dating back to 1826, have been viewed as guidelines for the nourishment of our bodies.
There are numerous diets to instruct us on the proper nutrition to prevent various health problems such as diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure, but more and more research is now showing that our food choices can also affect our mental health. Beyond our size and shape, food can affect our moods and emotions. An understanding that the brain is an organ which can be affected by hormone shifts, blood sugar levels and other biological processes creates an awareness of the need for good nutrition to supply the energy our brains need to function properly.
Hangry, a combination of the words hunger and angry, is a feeling of sudden anger or irritability and can be immediately experienced by a drop in blood sugar from low caloric intake or poor food choices. Healthy dietary changes, however, can have more long-term effects on improving our mind and moods.
Much research is being done which shows how diet can be beneficial in a person’s psychological health and mental wellness. These studies are showing time and again that whole-food diets, which are heavy in fruit and vegetables along with unprocessed proteins, may actually have an impact on our brain function. To understand how important good nutrition is to our brain, we should know that this organ is three percent of our body weight, consumes twenty-five percent of our blood glucose and is composed of neurotransmitters which are always sending out signals to keep our bodies working properly. Some of its vital functions are to keep the heart beating, our lungs filling with air and our digestive system breaking down the food we eat.
Two neurotransmitters in our brain, serotonin and dopamine, affect our emotions of pleasure, happiness and state of mind. Ninety-five percent of our body’s serotonin is found in the gut, but the five percent in our brain has a big effect on our mental state. A healthy diet, rich in fiber and an abundance of food groups, promotes the good bacteria which are needed by the gut to function properly.
Certain vitamins play a crucial role in how our brains function, facilitating the constant release of neurotransmitters throughout the day. When there is an imbalance in these neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine in the brain, fatigue, insomnia, depression, anxiety and hormone imbalances can occur. B Vitamins, including B12, B6, B3 and folate (B9), facilitate the action of these neurotransmitters. Important sources of these B Vitamins can be found in fish, eggs, meat, wheat germ, peanuts and almonds. Magnesium, a mineral found in the body, is also used by the neurotransmitters in the brain and nervous system. Magnesium is found in leafy green cruciferous vegetables, as well as in legumes, fruit, nuts, fatty fish, brown rice and whole grains.
There are many factors, including regular exercise and stress reduction, that promote good mental health. Eating better by consuming a healthy, balanced diet, rich in whole, unprocessed foods and limited junk food, is a step in the right direction to feeling better.
Education on how to maintain good mental health also is important. At 6 p.m. Nov. 12, the Iberia Mental Health Initiative Inc. will present a program on the development of children’s mental health at The Sliman Center in Downtown New Iberia. The speaker for the program is pediatrician and psychiatrist Dr. Mary Margaret Gleason, a professor at Tulane University.
The following recipe is colorful and bright, and provides a tasty, nutrient-rich side dish.
BRAISED MIXED VEGETABLES
2 yellow squash and 2 zucchini squash (about 8 ounces each, quartered lengthwise and cut crosswise into 2 inch pieces)
1 cup baby carrots
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup water
1 Tablespoon fresh basil, chopped
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1/4 cup chopped green onion
Bring zucchini, squash, carrots, oil, water, basil, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste, to boil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cover and simmer until vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes, stirring every 2 minutes. Gently stir in tomatoes and cook, uncovered, until tomatoes are just softened. Sprinkle on green onions and heat through. May be served with lemon slices to enhance flavor.
CATHERINE WATTIGNY embraces the “jour de vivre” as a wife, mother and grandmother, inspired by her prior nursing experience with a new focus on good mental health for all.