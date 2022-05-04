This week I decided to combine the recipes for “Baking Powder Biscuits” and “Lost Bread” to make what I’m calling “Lost Baking Powder Biscuits.”
Anyway, to do what I did, I just made the baking powder biscuits and then substituted the bread for biscuits in the other recipe. I was inspired by the breakfast served at a local bed and breakfast that I stayed at recently for a short staycation. The breakfast was French toast, but they used biscuits – and let me tell you, it was heavenly.
Making the Baking Powder Biscuits was pretty easy. It calls for flour, baking powder, milk, shortening and salt. Some of the challenges that I had with this recipe is that the biscuits were will very pale after baking in the oven (even when adding some melted shortening on the top). I baked one in the air fryer with some shortening brushed on the top and it was golden. I’m not sure the science behind that, as to why it browned in the air fryer but not the oven, but I’m sure someone out there reading this has the answers. I’ll go ahead and admit that when I make biscuits, they’re either from frozen dough or from a pop can.
Although easy to make, the biscuits tasted like flour. I’m not a huge fan of butter, but this is a recipe that should use butter.
To make Lost Bread, you’ll need bread (or biscuits), an egg, milk, sugar, several drops of vanilla, and a dash of nutmeg. I doubled the recipe for the mixture (the wet ingredients and nutmeg) to make sure I had enough to drown the biscuits. I also poked holes into the biscuits with the hope that the mixture would absorb into them. After the bread is covered in the mixture, you just pan fry with a little butter until cooked.
Using the second recipe helped mask or rid of the flour flavor in the biscuits.
Overall, I think this is a recipe worth trying and keeping (with some modifications). My cooking efforts weren’t as magical as the French toast I had at the bed and breakfast, but it wasn’t a complete disappointment.
On a scale of “letting the dog swipe the food from the counter” or “oops, I ate it all already,” this recipe combination ranks as a “Sunday brunch menu item after more practice.”
Baking Powder Biscuits
(Makes about 15 Biscuits)
2 cups flour
2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 cup milk
1/2 cup shortening
3/4 teaspoon salt
Combine salt, flour and baking powder. Cut in shortening and blend well. Add milk slowly forming a soft, firm dough. Knead the dough a few strokes. Roll 3/4 inch thick. Cut with a biscuit cutter. Place on a baking sheet and bake in a very hot oven (450 degrees F.) for about 15 minutes.
Lost Bread
(Serves two)
1 egg
4 slices of bread
1/4 cup milk
2 tablespoons of sugar
Dash of salt
6 drops of vanilla
Dash of nutmeg
Beat eggs, add salt, sugar and milk. Blend well. Add vanilla and nutmeg. Mix thoroughly. Dip bread into the mixture, first one side then the other. (One at a time.) Place on hot griddle and then brown well. Brown one side then turn and brown the other. A fry pan may be used instead of a griddle. Place a little butter in the frypan and brown as directed. Serve with syrup and butter or preserves. Honey or jelly may also be used.