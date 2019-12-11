The award-winning cook Zob Munnerlyn has tirelessly cooked for patrons at the family owned Bourbon Hall for years but she will soon be hanging up her dishtowels — not because she’ll quit cooking, that will always be a passion. But after spending years in the bar business, she’s taking time for herself to enjoy home, married life and resurrect her first love, art.
The lady has a flair for the dramatic, the whimsical and the extraordinary, but her heart is made of gold. Serving food to customers the past four years at Thanksgiving has overflowed into Christmas. It’s not because she longs for a restaurant of her own, she just loves to cook for people who enjoy eating. In an interview before turkey day, she said it was not until they opened the bars, Bourbon Hall and E&E Sports Bar, that she and her husband David realized how many people are alone on holidays. Preparing the festive meals has been her way of giving back.
What is your culinary background?
My grandmother, my mother’s mother, was a Dartez. My dad’s family was Italian. So I’ve got Spanish and Italian. I never cook the same, it’s always something different and I never follow a recipe, it’s hard to tell someone how to cook. I do it by sight and taste.
Who taught you how to cook?
My mom was a natural good cook. She came up with stuffed zucchini, the zucchini boat, before anyone else. Both of my grandmothers were good cooks. It just came naturally. I’ve been entertaining the idea of writing a cookbook for 10 years, dishes I’ve created. I always loved to cook. When I worked in the office at Fruit of the Loom, and we’d have parties, I’d cook for 50 people. I love to cook, but I didn’t want a restaurant where I had to cook. God blessed me with a bar where I could cook what I wanted, how much I wanted to cook and when I wanted to cook.
How often do you cook for the bars?
Every week, two or three times a week. Before we owned the bars I’d give big parties at our house, 50 or 60 people. I did all the cooking, sors d’oeuvres and all that stuff. I started cooking three days ahead of time for Thanksgiving because I don’t like to just throw things together. I want it to taste good. I’d cook, put it in containers and freeze it. Thanksgiving morning I just had to get up and warm it. Rice dressing, cornbread dressing, maccaroni, mashed potatoes, yams, baked cakes, candy, I did it all. I do it every year, and always forget to take pictures. When we bought E&E the former owners cooked for Saints and LSU games, so I continued that tradition. I’ll continue to help the new owner at Bourbon Hall if she needs me. I just don’t want to do it all the time anymore.
What is your favorite thing to cook?
Something savory. I like savory food. You know how everybody loves bread pudding? I never did like bread pudding but since I started making it, I love it. I use caramel ice cream sauce and pecans on top. I like it super moist, that’s why I won first place in desserts at the Spanish Festival this year. I also won second in the appetizer division. I won the Paella competition one year. I didn’t know what I was doing, but I won. I’ve been in the chili cookoff at Lazy Lounge and a couple of other different cookoffs.
Any special cooking tips?
I put a little vinegar on the cutting board to chop onions. I don’t know why, but it cuts the smell that make your eyes water and burn. I just heard it somewhere and tried it. It works, and it doesn’t change the taste.
Besides cooking, what else has brought you accolades?
I was in Stars of Style, a fundraiser for the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival, and won Top of the Crop for the most money raised. This year the young woman came along and beat my record by a lot.
What other art forms capture your fancy?
People tell me I’m always dressed in costume. I never go without a hat anymore, a hat and pigtails. I love to cook, but now I’m tired. I’m ready for my next phase in life. I think my artwork is my other phase in life. I took art lessons when I was 10, in my 20 and in my 40s. I took art with Jerome Weber, Wayne Pelliter, Sylvia Romero, Susan Knight, Debra Derouen and others. It was a blast. God gave me the talent, but my drive wasn’t there. I have the talent and I’m in a time of my life where I’m ready.