The commentary on Ken Wells’ book cover starts with, “Ask any self-respecting Louisianan who makes the best gumbo and the answer is universal: ‘Momma.’” Most Louisiana natives would agree — and perhaps, argue theirs is even better. The transplanted Bayou Black retired journalist ultimately tasted more than 100 gumbo varieties, and even more, dug deep into the roots of cooking gumbo. He might have a few surprises to share with visitors and experts as he joins America’s Seafood Chef Ryan Trahan (Blue Dog Café in Lafayette) and 2017 Queen of Seafood Chef Bonnie Breaux (Café Sydnie Mae in Breaux Bridge) Friday at the Steamboat Pavilion from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. to kick off the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival. Food is just one indicator readers enjoy cookbooks — but Wells’ book takes cookbooks to a whole other level. Former editor of the Wall Street Journal, Wells has penned a narrative about gumbo that happens to include a few favorite or unique gumbo recipes. At home with his brothers on the family property near Houma, the former Courier correspondent talked about his quest for the perfect gumbo. Publishers Weekly said this about the new book, “A piquant history of gumbo — This is required reading for gumbo aficionados and addicts, and those who aspire to be.”
After spending two years and sampling about 100 restaurant and home cooked gumbos, what is your favorite?
I had at least 10 gumbos that were over the moon, but Mr. B’s Bistro Gumbo Ya-Ya has stuck with me. When I sampled it at the bar of Mr. B’s in New Orleans French Quarter, I sent a note to myself. “The most beautiful gumbo so far with an intense, almost mahogany dark roux with a medium thick consistency. Liberal amounts of andouille and chicken float in the succulent broth. The aroma is deliciously smoky with hints of pepper,” the introduction to the recipe said.
What inspired you to write such a book?
In one way, it was personal, my mom who was food-centric. We lived west of Houma on the shell side of the road, not the paved. Dad was a local sharecropper and moved my four brothers and I to a six-acre farm to keep us out of trouble. I grew up around Cajun French, but I was the generation that got skipped. This is a seriously deep dive into the history and cultural roots of gumbo. I got to see a bit of my grandmother’s world. We had indoor plumbing but had an outhouse just in case of emergencies.
After covering car wrecks and gator sightings for The Houma Courier, you must have become a Yankee working for the Wall Street Journal?
You can take the boy out of the bayou but you can’t take the bayou out of the boy. I’ve written five novels set in Cajun bayous even though my wife and I live in Chicago. Before my first novel came out, a Cajun Huck Finn story, a very young editor joined Random House. I’d been pitching it for two years when Leigh Boudreaux found it. She never lived in Louisiana, but her dad was from Raceland and actually worked with my dad at the sugar mill.
How did you get connected with the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff in New Iberia?
Part of the book is about the “Gumbo Belt” and how we roll. I called the Iberia Chamber of Commerce and told them I wanted to experience the gumbo cookoff, from the inside. They put me in touch with Brad Norris in 2016. We had the best time — we were the first to sell out of gumbo, even though we didn’t win. Everybody wants to win, no one wants to lose, but selling out said to me we were a fan favorite.
How long did you work for the Wall Street Journal?
I was editor for nine years for a team of superstar writers who won two Pulitzer Prizes under my watch. I spent 24 years in San Francisco, London offices before moving in 2006 over to the National Business Magazine, Business Week/ Bloomberg News. Even though I’m retired from full time journalism, I still write freelance for U.S. News & World Report and others. I’m also pitching another non-fiction book and working on other novels.
Did your career in journalism give you a new perspective on life in the South or open you up to the world?
The farther I got out of south Louisiana the more interested I became in it. My dad was an alligator hunter after all. You don’t always appreciate the things in everyday life until they are no longer there. Geraldine Brooks, author of March and People of the Book, said in her review, and it’s true, I glanced round the newsroom and observed, “I’m the only one in here who knows how to skin a squirrel. There’s no recipe for squirrel gumbo in this mouth-watering culinary memoir, but there is a vivid account of Wells’ languid bayou childhood and the history and personalities who seasoned it.”
Other titles by Ken Wells include “Junior’s Leg” (2001), “Meely LaBauve” (2002), “Crawfish Mountain” (2008), “The Good Pirates of the Forgotten Bayous: Fighting to Save a Way of Life in the Wake of Hurricane Katrina” (2008), “Rascal, A Dog and His Boy” with Christian Slade (2010) and “Logan’s Storm” (2013). Copies of Gumbo Life and others are available at Books Along The Teche bookstore.