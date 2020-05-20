A Cajun Life company brings traditions, flavor and more. From authentic Cajun gumbo, Cajun crab dip, beignets and more, A Cajun Life has everything you’re looking for to spice it up next time in the kitchen.
Recipes via acajunlife.com/recipes
Authentic Cajun Gumbo
8 heaping tablespoons Roux (not dry)
3 Celery Stalks Diced, can add more if desired
2-3 large slices onion then diced, can add more if desired
1/2 Green Bell Pepper Diced, can add more if desired
6 links Hot Pork Sausage, sliced
1/2 -1 cup Smoked Tasso, diced
4 Chicken Breasts, cubed (can use bone in if desired)
2 teaspoon or season to taste A Cajun Life® All Purpose Seasoning
2 teaspoon Italian Seasoning
1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
1 teaspoon Onion Powder
1-2 Teaspoons Cayenne Pepper
Add Salt to taste if needed
Optional: add fresh seafood of choice ie shrimp, crawfish, crabs, oysters, etc
Method 1: (the way Chris likes it)
Bring 8 quarts of water to a rolling boil.
Add all ingredients to water.
Bring to back to boil and continue to hard boil on for at least 2 hours being careful not to let over flow. Trust us, you’ll need to adjust heat to prevent water from tumbling over, each stove is different but once water starts to rise, reduce heat until you get a hard boil that doesn’t cause water to rise.
Add water as needed to desired consistency.
Cajun crab dip
1 package (8 oz.) Cream Cheese
1 Tbsp A CAJUN LIFE® All Purpose Seasoning
¾ cup thinly cut crab meat, imitation crab meat or lobster
1 box of Kellogg’s Keeble Club Crackers
Combine Cream Cheese, A CAJUN LIFE® All Purpose Seasoning, and crab meat, imitation crab meat or lobster in a large mixing bowl.
Serve immediately with Kellogg’s Keebler® Club Crackers or make ahead, keep refrigerated and serve when ready.
Beignets
1 c half and half
1 c sugar
1 cube cake yeast
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 lb butter, melted
5 c flour
1 tsp mace
oil for frying (we use cottonseed oil but vegetable oil works)
powdered sugar
Directions:
- Combine half and half and sugar in saucepan
- Place over medium heat until barely heated through (don’t boil)
- Remove from stove
- Crumble cake yeast into beaten eggs and fold into milk and sugar mixture
- Slowly pour into melted butter
- Add flour and mace all at once and mix well
- Let stand in warm place for at least 2 hours until risen
- Roll dough 1-inch thick
- Cut into squares
- Let squares double in size
- Deep fry at 300 for 6 minutes turning only once
- Remove and sprinkle with powdered sugar