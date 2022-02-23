The phrase “Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler,” or “Let the Good Times Roll,” takes on a heightened sense of celebration as life returns to normal amid the waning threat of the COVID-19 virus. In the rural community of Grand Marais, the festivities of Mardi Gras are rolled out and celebrated in the days leading up to Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the season of fasting and repenting known as Lent.
Dating back to the 1800s, the residents of Grand Marais have preserved the Mardi Gras traditions from one generation to the next, and while costume-making and preparations start well before the actual holiday, the celebrations begin with the ball, and dances for the young and old alike. This family-oriented celebration officially started in 1980, but handcrafted costumes made their entrance long before. Each year the costume competition determines the selection of royalty from krewe members with the most elaborate costumes. Adorned with stones, feathers, thousands of sequins, and beautiful appliques, these costumes can sometimes cost between 6,000 and 10,000 dollars. Another costume worn by revelers is the bedon, or cone hat, accentuated by an elaborate mask.
House parties are hosted randomly up and down The Block beginning the Friday before Mardi Gras and ending Tuesday after the parade. Demetria Delahoussaye Jefferson, General Manager of Church Alley Café and Bistro, has fond memories of riding in the parades as a child. Her father, Murray Delahoussaye, was a member of one of the men’s clubs, the Matinees, who, with other clubs in the area, costumed and joined in the revelry.
As the Mardi Gras holiday draws near, the Grand Marais community prepares for the culmination of their festivities with the parade of floats, bands, dance groups and royalty, and once again the eagerly anticipated good times will be rolling.
The following recipe for red beans and sausage is a traditional Southern staple especially popular at Mardi Gras, but with a not-so-traditional addition that yields a hearty and flavorful dish.
Dee’s Red Beans and Sausage
Ingredients:
1 (1 pound) bag red kidney beans
1 pound smoked sausage, sliced
16 ounce container of Richard’s dressing mix (or your favorite dressing mix)
32 ounces (4 cups) of Reduced Sodium beef broth
Additional water if needed to cover beans
¼ stick of butter
2 cups chopped seasoning blend (onions, celery, green bell peppers)
1 toe of garlic, chopped
1 bay leaf
Salt, pepper, Cajun seasoning to taste (Use sparingly as sausage and broth add salt)
Directions:
Rinse and sort beans. Soak overnight to soften.
In large, heavy pot cook sliced sausage for 5 minutes. Add dressing mix and cook another 5 minutes.
Add chopped seasoning blend and garlic to cooked sausage, along with ¼ stick butter, and continue to cook until onions turn soft and clear.
Add beans, broth and water to cover. Bring to rolling boil for 30 minutes, adding water or broth as needed, and stirring at intervals.
Reduce heat and simmer for one to two hours, stirring occasionally until beans are at desired softness.
Season to taste.
Serve over rice with a side of cornbread, and you have a meal fit for Mardi Gras royalty.
CATHERINE WATTIGNY embraces the “jour de vivre” as a wife, mother and grandmother, inspired by her prior nursing experience with a new focus on good mental health for all.