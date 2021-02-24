With the boil water advisories from last week’s winter blast being downgraded, we can be thankful for the almost balmy weather we are enjoying this week. Those same boil water advisories, however, may be credited for a hot beverage that was undoubtedly consumed by some hoping to keep warm during the recent deep freeze. As popular legend tells us, hot tea was discovered by a Chinese emperor in 2737 BC as he and his troops were drinking water which they had been advised to boil for their health. While sitting under a tree, some leaves blew into his cup, darkening the water, and giving it a pleasant taste.
Over the thousands of years of Asian culture that followed, tea became a valuable commodity, being used as a form of currency, and as prized gifts given to royalty as a tribute for favors. Tea was introduced to Europe by Portuguese and Dutch traders with regular shipments by 1610, and when it found its way to England, being sold in coffee houses in the mid 1600’s, it became more popular than ale and gin. This angered the British government as it cut into the revenues received from the taxation of liquor, and resulted in hefty taxes being imposed on tea. The history of our own country was written at the Boston Tea Party on December 16, 1773, when American colonists, angered by the British taxation of tea without representation, dumped 342 chests of tea at Griffin’s Wharf in Boston, Massachusetts. This act of defiance also signaled this young country’s growing desire for independence from the British government and the onset of the American Revolution.
Today, more than half the world enjoys tea, and its benefits are universally recognized. Studies have found that tea contains flavonoids, chemicals found in plants that help the body function more efficiently and fight off the effects of stress. Certain types of tea, such as black and green teas, may also help prevent cancer, heart disease and diabetes, while encouraging weight loss, lowering cholesterol and helping mental alertness. Having less caffeine than coffee, drinking tea has also been found to lower the levels of the stress hormone, cortisol. Ongoing research is showing that drinking a half cup of green tea a day may have an impact on reducing the incidence of developing depression and dementia.
We are particularly fortunate in New Iberia to have a place where one can find a wide-ranging variety of teas, and an owner, Dana Romero, who possesses a vast knowledge of the history, flavors and composition of the teas. Opened on Main Street in Downtown New Iberia in May of 2019, Dana’s restaurant, A Spot for Tea: An Acadian Tea Room, is an official embassy for the Republic Tea line in Louisiana, carrying 225 lines of tea. His most popular tea, Blue Eyes, from his own line, does not contain tea leaves, but rather dried fruits, cornflowers, apples, and cherries. When brewed it turns a beautiful shade of pink. His number two best seller is Masala Chai, a blend of Indian spices and cardamon, which mixes well with milk. Another particularly delightful milk-based tea he offers is called Boba, or Bubble Tea. This South Korean tea is a refreshing cold tea that contains chewy, tapioca-like bubbles which burst with the flavors of blueberry, apple, cherry, or peach. This milk-based drink can be ordered in strawberry, honeydew, pineapple, and vanilla flavors.
In addition to the teas and some coffees he sells at his restaurant, one can also find tasty
soups, sandwiches and salads, which can be finished off with his own home-made cheesecake and other pastries. Other delicacies such as hard candies, saltwater taffy, local honey and jams and jellies made from fruit grown in Iberia Parish are available for purchase. The walls of the restaurant are adorned with beautiful artwork by local artists Jerome Weber and Paul Schexnayder. Opened less than a year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, resulting in the closing of restaurants to inside dining, Dana has managed to keep his business going. He has incorporated Trivia Nights, featuring light plates, wine and other beverages, providing for expanded opportunities for enjoyment.
Though the weatherman is predicting no further Arctic winter blasts, as the one recently experienced, the following recipe for Spice Tea may comfort with the nostalgia of years passed, as we look forward to the warmth of springtime days to come.
CATHERINE WATTIGNY embraces the “jour de vivre” as a wife, mother and grandmother, inspired by her prior nursing experience with a new focus on good mental health for all.