I have often asked myself about the correct wording of this phrase, especially at times when dealing with an annoying cold and comforting myself with favorite foods. With the increasing numbers of colds and flu in the area, I thought it might be time to investigate the real wording of the phrase, and whether or not there is any merit to its guidance.
In researching the origins of this medical folklore, it seems that a writer, John Withals, in 1574 believed that eating would cause a rise in a person’s body temperature by activating the digestive processes, thereby causing fever. It was also believed that colds were caused by a drop in body temperature, which could be raised by eating and drinking. Thanks to modern medicine, we now have a better understanding of the disease process, while realizing that starving a fever is indeed bad advice, as the body expends many calories when it is experiencing a fever.
Mark Chiasson, a pharmacist at Soileau’s Pharmacy, reported that they are continuing to see customers filling prescriptions for cases of the flu, upper respiratory infections, some pneumonia, strep throat, and other viral and bacterial infections. As important as it is to consult a physician and follow their advice when necessary, maintaining good nutrition also plays an important role in promoting health. By eating a good balanced diet with foods rich in essential nutrients, the immune system is strengthened to fight off infections, and recovery from illnesses is supported.
We have learned that certain foods provide specific nutrients which assist in maintaining health and fighting infections. Antioxidants are found in many fruit and vegetables and work to target free radicals in the body which can harm cell membranes. Foods rich in antioxidants can promote good health or enable someone to bounce back quickly if they do get sick. Beta carotene and Vitamins C and E are essential nutrients which have these beneficial effects on one’s health. It is recommended that a person’s diet should consist of five to nine servings of fruit and vegetables a day, and there is a wide selection of foods to choose from which contain these nutrients. Citrus fruit, strawberries, broccoli, cauliflower, kale, red and yellow peppers, cantaloupe and tomatoes, are some of the foods containing Vitamin C, while Vitamin E can be found in almonds, peanut butter, corn and safflower oil, salmon, hazelnuts, and sunflower seeds.
Beta Carotene, another antioxidant, can be found in apricots, asparagus, beef liver, beets, carrots, kale, mustard and collard green, sweet potatoes and peaches, just to name a few. Phytochemicals, chemical compounds of which bioflavonoids are a class, have been used for more than 4000 years and are felt to have protective uses, such as anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antitumor effects on the body. Phytochemicals, the name derived from “phyto”, meaning plant, can be found in fruits, vegetables, grains, and beans.
Though proper nutrition is so important to maintaining health and recovering from illness, it is difficult to develop an appetite when a person is sick. In these circumstances, consideration must be taken of the symptoms one is experiencing, while also keeping in mind the importance of liquids in the diet to prevent dehydration. The time-honored staple, chicken soup, may have anti-inflammatory effects, and hot herbal teas can also work to comfort a sore throat while thinning mucus secretions and relieving nasal and airway congestion.
Caffeinated teas and other beverages are to be avoided, however, because they can have a diuretic effect which can further dehydration. Honey, added to hot tea is rich in antimicrobials that can fight the bacteria in a sore throat, as well as provide some comfort.
The type B flu virus, which is being seen locally, can also produce gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea and vomiting. In these cases, small sips of water or ice chips should be taken for the first few hours till the symptoms subside, and then small, frequent meals, taken slowly, can be reintroduced. A good recommendation for this type of diet is the BRAT diet. It consists of bananas, rice, applesauce and toast. Foods to be avoided during recovery include those which are harder to digest or can further inflame the stomach lining. Such foods would be greasy or spicy dishes, or beverages containing caffeine.
With the hope that this season of illness passes quickly, the following recipe may provide some comfort while not having to ponder the words to “Feed a cold, starve a fever”.
Easy Chicken Soup
1 Tbsp. butter
½ cup chopped onion
½ cup chopped celery
4 (14.5 ounce) cans chicken broth
1 (14.5 ounce) can vegetable broth
2 cups cooked, cubed chicken
1 ½ cups egg noodles
1 cup sliced carrots
½ tsp. dried basil
½ tsp. dried oregano
Salt and pepper to taste
In a large pot over medium heat, melt butter. Cook onion and celery in butter until just tender, 5 minutes. Pour in chicken and vegetable broths and stir in chicken, noodles, carrots, basil, oregano, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes before serving.
CATHERINE WATTIGNY embraces the “joie de vivre” as a wife, mother and grandmother, inspired by her prior nursing experience with a new focus on good mental health for all.