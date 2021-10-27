Mother Nature, in all her wisdom, tends to know when the world needs to take a break and replenish itself. While we humans are not always aware of this need, the transitioning of the seasons from summer to fall is a gentle reminder. The cooler fall days are a welcome respite from summer’s heat, and the waning hours of sunlight beckon us to limit our daily flurry of activities and make more time for rest. The earth also shares her restorative powers in the colorful produce of the fall season. In addition to bringing color into our kitchens, the bright oranges, greens, and reds found in apples, beets, cranberries, spinach, kale, squash, and pumpkins add nutrients as a tonic for healing.
In pumpkins and trees, the color orange appears to take precedence in the fall. Locally grown, but relatively unfamiliar, the persimmon tree bears a bright orange fruit, a berry, which is a favorite of those familiar with its taste and nutritious properties. Originating in China, and grown for thousands of years, it is also known as the “Divine Fruit,” and coveted for its sweet, honey-like flavor. There are two common types of persimmons, Hachiya and Fuyu. The Hachiya variety is high in tannins, like the Fuyu type, but unlike the Fuyu, it is very astringent in taste before it becomes ripe, with an almost-mushy consistency. I must admit to a very bitter learning experience when sampling a sliver of the Hachiya fruit from a neighbor’s tree before it had ripened. The fruit from the persimmon trees can be used in jellies, curries, puddings, baked goods and smoothies. Combined with the traditional fall spices of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves, it lends itself to delicious breads, muffins, and cookies.
The bright orange colors of fall, found in persimmons and pumpkins, not only add color to our kitchen and recipes, but also contribute many beneficial nutrients to our overall health. Carotenoids, which make the fruit and vegetables orange, are a group of phytonutrients, or chemicals, made by plants. With their antioxidant activity of neutralizing free radicals and detoxifying the body, they possess anti-inflammatory and anticancer powers. Other common carotenoids found in these fruits and vegetables include lutein, which supports eye health, and lycopene, which prevents cellular damage. As Vitamin A precursors, these carotenoids contribute to our growth and immune system health.
In addition to persimmons, some of the highest sources of fall produce yielding these nutrients include pumpkin, carrots and carrot juice, winter squash, sweet potatoes, spinach, tomatoes, collards, kale, and tangerines.
With the abundance of these fall fruits and vegetables, eating seasonal produce offers additional benefits. Fruit and vegetables picked ripe off the vine or tree have much more flavor and nutritional value, traveling and storage expenses for shipping the produce are less, resulting in lower costs for the farmer and consumer, and there is less chance of soil contamination from unregulated overseas agriculture. Although eating locally and seasonally may not be possible for everyone at any given time, keeping these facts in mind when shopping can contribute to better health and savings.
If you don’t have access to a persimmon tree bearing ripe persimmons or make the mistake as I did in picking the un-ripened fruit, the following recipe for pumpkin muffins can satisfy your seasonal urgings for a kitchen filled with the scents of fall spices, while providing a serving of nutrition from the carotenoids of the pumpkin. The ease of using a boxed cake mix will also be a time-saver when the days of busy holiday activities arrive.
Fall Spice Pumpkin Muffins
Ingredients
1 (15.25 ounce) box of Spice Cake Mix
1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree
2 large eggs
½ cup chopped pecans
¼ cup raisins
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Fill a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners or grease muffin cups.
With electric mixer, blend cake mix, eggs, and pumpkin puree in a large bowl on low speed until moistened, then on medium speed for approximately 2 minutes.
Stir in pecans and raisins. Pour evenly into muffin cups.
Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into muffin center tests clean.
CATHERINE WATTIGNY embraces the “jour de vivre” as a wife, mother and grandmother, inspired by her prior nursing experience with a new focus on good mental health for all.