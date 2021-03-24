A few years ago, I heard an interview on the radio with the author of a new book, “Clean Food,” by Terry Walters. Copyrighted in 2007, amidst the growing popularity of the farm to table movement, this book described clean food as that found in its most natural and nutritious state. The subject caught my attention, knowing of the health benefits of eating foods sourced at their peak of freshness, and I ordered the book. “Clean Food” is filled with a wealth of valuable information, including advice on eating for balance, and a dictionary of common and not-so-common foods, along with their uses and nutritional values. Each chapter contained recipes for fresh, seasonal dishes. Alas, since my days were busier when this book was purchased, I read through its pages, but resorted to my own tried and true recipes. Rereading the chapters now, and with a little more time for experimenting in the kitchen, I am tempted to try some of its offerings.
With the hopeful promises of spring, and the desire to put the hard winter freeze and challenging year behind us, we might also be inclined to brighten up our meals in creative, taste-tempting ways. One way to accomplish this, which also provides for the most nutrition in a meal, is to eat in all the colors of the rainbow. The bright orange of carrots and yams, the deep greens found in broccoli and green leafy vegetables, and the red, yellow and orange of peppers, all add their own nutrients and eye appeal to the meal. Green leafy salads can be brightened with the addition of sliced orange sections or strawberries and chopped apples can add sweetness, color, and fiber to coleslaw.
Using lemon juice or vinegar can add flavor to foods while limiting the amount of salt needed in a recipe. The acid in the juice or vinegar can offset the bitter taste in foods, while just a dash, an eighth of a teaspoon, can enhance the flavor of a recipe. Citrus peel or citrus juice added to sauces can also perk up the flavor of many dishes. Another acidic ingredient, wine, can deglaze a pan used to cook meats after the meat is removed. The addition of one-fourth to one-half cup of wine, stirred into the pan of browned bits of meat remaining, and allowed to cook down into a smooth sauce, will yield an indulgent dish sure to impress.
Herbs such as basil, thyme, rosemary, oregano, sage and marjoram can add interest and appeal to recipes. Use fresh herbs whenever available for the most flavor, but when using dried herbs, keep in mind that the conversion ratio for fresh herbs to dried is generally three to one. As a general rule, use three times as much fresh herbs when the recipe calls for dried, and 1/3 the amount of dried herbs when the recipe calls for fresh. Also, when cooking with fresh or dried herbs, consider adding the dried herbs during the cooking process to diffuse the flavors, and add fresh herbs toward the end of cooking to maintain the freshness and color of the herbs.
Though travel is still limited due to pandemic shutdown, we can quickly transform our meals into those we might enjoy in ethnic restaurants with the addition of ready-made sauces. Asian sauces such as sweet and sour, stir-fry, hoisin and teriyaki can be found in local grocery stores. Also available are Indian sauce varieties such as tikka masala curry simmer sauce which, with the addition of cubed, sauteed chicken pieces, can easily transport one to far-away places.
The following recipe is one sure to be enjoyed for its bright flavors and ease of preparation, while allowing for plenty of time to enjoy the springtime days ahead.
Chicken with Artichokes and Asparagus
Ingredients:
4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
Salt and pepper to taste
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1 Tablespoon butter
1 (14 ounce) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained, liquid reserved
1 cup fresh asparagus, tough, woody ends snapped off, cut into 2-inch pieces
1 cup white wine
1 Tablespoon of capers, drained
Directions:
Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Brown chicken in oil and butter for 5 to 7 minutes per side, remove from skillet.
Place artichoke hearts and asparagus in the skillet, and sauté until asparagus are tender. Return chicken to skillet and pour in reserved artichoke liquid and wine.
Reduce heat to low, and simmer for about 10 to 15 minutes, longer if sauce appears too thin, and until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.
Stir in capers, simmer for another 5 minutes.
Remove immediately and serve over fettuccine, angel hair, or your favorite pasta.
CATHERINE WATTIGNY embraces the “jour de vivre” as a wife, mother and grandmother, inspired by her prior nursing experience with a new focus on good mental health for all.