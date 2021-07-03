This week, the First Baptist Church of New Iberia was transformed into Mystery Island. No real mystery there, it’s Vacation Bible School time. Those of us who went to VBS in ancient times conjure up faded memories of hundreds of verses of “Jesus Loves Me,” graham crackers and red Kool-Aid.
It’s quite a different story in 2021. The First Baptist facility was transformed into a tropical island getaway. There were sandy beaches portrayed, underwater scenarios with baby sharks and jellyfish, staff members were in their very best getaway couture: Hawaiian shirts and sandals.
Something has not changed, however. Along with the high tech videos, puppet shows and colorful leis, the focus was on scripture, the love of Jesus and His plan for the faithful. Children from kindergarten to sixth grade learned Bible verses, listened to Bible stories and played games related to the theme.
In addition, the VBS students collected money to feed children overseas. Twenty-five cent donations would provide a child with a meal and a pastoral visit. On Wednesday, the day of a newspaper visit, 602 meals had been purchased so far for the week. Blessing bags for the homeless and needy were also being assembled, with donations of personal hygiene items: shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, washcloths, etc.
This year’s Vacation Bible School made a triumphant return, despite being canceled in 2020 because of COVID, and losing “Brother Ed” Downs, the church’s pastor, in November to COVID complications. Downs’ daughter Jenny Downs Shores, director of First Baptist’s Vacation Bible School said, “We are so grateful to be back this summer, with the grief our church family has had to deal with over the last year. We’re glad to share joy and love this week.”
Not that there haven’t been challenges. Monday, the first day of VBS, the big screen TV in the church’s sanctuary, relied upon for opening and closing videos and songs, caught fire. “It was scary there for a minute, it got very smoky,” said Shores. “Fortunately, our staff grabbed fire extinguishers, while we evacuated the children, which went very smoothly. By the time the Fire Department got here, the fire was mostly out.”
Later, the staff cleaned up the vestiges of the blaze. “We still had to make some adjustments. We have several missionaries visiting this week from Creola, Alabama, and they were staying in the church building near the sanctuary, so they had to be moved for a time,” said Shores. All was well after cleanup, and the 15 visitors were able to continue their work for the week.
VBS attendees, approximately 45-50 boys and girls, some of whom signed up for the whole week, and others who registered daily, followed the Mystery Island curriculum. Classes in “Lighthouse Lessons” were taught by Kathleen Romero. Bible verse, stories and messages were discussed, along with some memorization. In the mission room, John and Terry Williams took students on a journey to help the world’s poverty-stricken countries. John also served as puppet master for opening and closing activities daily.
The Deep Sea Science and Craft Room and the Mystery Island Snack Shack proved popular with students, as did the outdoor activities and music planned each day. “I’ve been involved with Vacation Bible School just about my whole life,” Shores said. “My mother, Janice Downs, ran it for years, and I took it over six years ago. It is a blessing to tell kids about Jesus, have fun and minister to families. Many families come to the church with their prayer needs, and we’re able to help, sometimes following up afterward to check on them. We become very close ”
“It’s a happy week, we love to spread the love of Jesus, while also being able to have fun and be silly,” Shores said. “We even see kids who have ‘graduated’ from VBS want to come back and help. They assist with classes, music and snack time; we’re very glad to see them.”
Even with the COVID crisis, the First Baptist Church of New Iberia has stayed active. “We never stopped — we physically closed when the CDC recommended it, but we started putting services on Facebook Live, and we’ve been back doing actual services for a little while here,” said Shores. “We want the community to know that we are here for them, and we want to share our faith with them.”
Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church in New Iberia 2021, still inspiring youth to greater faith and love, even with not a graham cracker in sight.