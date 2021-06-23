We asked, you answered. New Iberia is definitely crazy about crawfish, and we’re now finding out just why. Second-place from the original poll is Little Lobsters. We asked you to rate them on a scale of 1-5 (one being lowest, five just about perfect) in five different categories: Size, price, spice, peelability and cleanliness. Here’s what you answered:
Size: 42.9 percent rated Little Lobsters crawfish a 5, 57.1 percent a 4.
Price: 14.3 percent gave Little Lobsters a 3 for price, 57.1 percent a 4 and 28.6 percent a 5.
Spice: 42.9 percent rated spice a 3 (middle of the road), 28.6 percent said 4, very spicy, and 28.6 percent VERY very spicy.
Peelability: 57.1 percent gave Little Lobsters a 5, 19 percent gave them a 4, 14.3 percent voted Little Lobsters a 3.
Cleanliness: 85.7percent rated Little Lobsters crawfish a very clean 5, while 14.3 percent voted them a 4 .
Voting continues on our website, click here to give your detailed ratings today on our number 1 crawfish place, Fremin’s Food and Furniture.