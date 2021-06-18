Kenny Wright is the pastor of the New Iberia Church of Christ at 667 Charles Street. He’s a married man, father of four children. He’s a preacher’s son, went to 19 schools, five of them for high school. He’s lived in seven states, in HUD houses, and houses with 17 rooms, from rural Mississippi to California. But New Iberia is now his home. He’s more than that; he is a community advocate, a man with a mission. A Model City Mission. A mission to unite our community, to listen to our neighbors, to learn to acknowledge their needs and develop trusting relationships.
Model City Mission is a one-week program aimed at teaching people — youth, adults, college students, anyone who has the desire — how to do just that. Listen and learn what the needs in the community are, and to do what they can to help. “We have groups from all over the country who come to New Iberia for Model City Mission each year,” Wright said. “We’ve had college groups from Oklahoma, Oregon, high schoolers from Houston. They stay here for a week. Our congregation houses and feeds them, and they partner with residents to do what needs to be done throughout the community. They repair houses, paint, build decks, even just spend time with elderly residents at our nursing homes. Model City Mission is only a week, but the good that it does lasts all year. Nobody wants to be a project. People step up and help, as partners, where needed.”
At the end of the week, there is a celebration, Cajun Fest. “Everyone, and I mean EVERYONE is invited to Cajun Fest. It’s free, we have entertainment, dancing, food while it lasts, and we just have a great time. This year’s Cajun Fest is scheduled for Friday, July 23, 6-9 p.m. in Bouligny Plaza.”
Kenny Wright lights up when he talks about the church “The one church, we’re all a part of,” he said. “I was tasked with a project by the Iberia Ministerial Alliance to unite all the churches. I looked around. Here in New Iberia, we have 38 churches in 10 denominations. People might see us as divided. When they asked me for my plan, I told them we must get to know each other, as people. Have dinner at my house, I’ll have dinner at yours. Sharing meals is the ultimate solution to division. We all have one agenda, to share God’s love. Without knowing our neighbors, really knowing them, we can’t love them. To love is to engage.”
Tripp Wright, Kenny’s eldest son, is also all about service, and sharing the love. He’s a fourth grade science teacher at Johnston-Hopkins Elementary.
“I didn’t plan to be a teacher,” Tripp said. “I did some substituting and one day, the principal called and asked if I could teach. I said, ‘sure, what day do you need me?’ She said, no, come teach. Permanently.”
He is also the director of Heart for Iberia, an unusual non-profit organization. Heart for Iberia does not work for one cause, it works for all causes. The mission of Heart for Iberia is to touch the lives of people in our community by illustrating the simple fact that love is an action, not a word. Additionally, the group seeks to train and raise up leaders who will positively impact their communities.
“There are people with great ideas in New Iberia,” Tripp said. “At Heart for Iberia, we want to help them bring them to reality.”
Recently, Heart for Iberia partnered with the Iberia Mental Health Initiative to present the Bayou Side 5K Run. “We knew we wanted to produce a race, and we knew mental health awareness was a big issue, especially now with the COVID crisis. We weren’t sure what to expect, but the community exceeded all expectations. We had more than 350 entrants in the race.”
Catherine Wattigny of Iberia Mental Health Initiative had glowing reviews for her experience working with Tripp and Heart for Iberia. “It is refreshing to work with a young man who has such energy, enthusiasm and dedication to the young people of the community and their future.”
Heart for Iberia is also involved with the Model City Mission, as well as other initiatives shared with Church of Christ. “We’ll be working with the Lil Brooklyn Neighborhood Initiative, helping to repair houses, paint, garden, whatever they require. We’ve also had some very successful feeding programs through the school system, both in the summer and at the holidays,” Tripp said. “We’ve also established a running club at the Boys and Girls Club of New Iberia, and built a deck for da Berry Fresh Market. We are always looking for partnership opportunities, in a different way.
“Heart for Iberia is a safe place for people who want to make a difference. The best way to reach out to us is on Facebook.”
As you can see, Kenny Wright has taught his son well. Or maybe Tripp got it through osmosis. Either way, both of these men have faith, heart and a plan for uniting our community by sharing God’s love.