The scene, mid-morning, sunny summer Wednesday. In Lil’ Brooklyn, a group of young people stand on brightly-colored scaffolding on the side of a house. They wield paint brushes and scrapers, working away to spruce up the trim at 201 Allen Street. They sing together as they work, not pop or hip hop, but modern faith songs.
This is a youth group who has come to New Iberia for just one week to participate in the New Iberia Church of Christ’s Model City Mission, a five-day program of faith, works and fellowship. They’re from the Buckingham Road Church of Christ in Garland, Texas. The group of 16 has volunteered to help the community in any way that is needed, working alongside the local Church of Christ youth group, and this week it is the Lil’ Brooklyn Neighborhood Initiative that is the recipient of their sweat equity. Many have returned to the mission for several years.
Youth Minister Tom Kimmey credits New Iberia Church of Christ pastor Kenny Wright for confirming his path into the ministry, 23 years ago. “I’ve learned so much from Kenny and the mission over the years,” he said. “Last year, COVID shut down our traveling, and they came to us. They’ve shared with us their approach to community service, and we’ll be taking all the information and experience we’ve gained this week home and implementing it to benefit our community.”
The group is staying in church host homes around New Iberia. “They get together in the mornings for breakfast, and in the evenings for dinner, devotions, swimming and a recap of the day’s events,” Wright says with a grin. “At about 9 or 10, they go back to their host homes and sleep. Or, no, I go home and sleep, they stay up and talk.”
The program not only inspires return visits, but also relocation into the area. Reagen Davis moved here in November from Texas, and she is here to stay. Three years ago, Reagen came down to New Iberia as a youth intern, and made the Model City Mission what she called a “makeshift mission” for her youth group. After their work that summer, she decided to come back by herself the next summer. “I made a promise to the Boys and Girls Club, and I started coming back every three months, then every month,” she said. “Finally, I decided to make New Iberia my home. I love this community and the way everyone pitches in to help.”
Initiative principal Anne Darrah is her usual kinetic self this morning; she’s checking on paint colors, providing answers and pictures to this reporter, and watching the progression of work with pride. “These guys are great. We are so thankful for all the help we have been getting, from our local volunteers as well as the Texas youth group,” she said. “Of course, we can always use more help. Check out our Facebook page if you’d like to volunteer.”
Wright has praise for the initiative, and the community service the group is doing. “This is what we are built for,” he said. “The service work we do doesn’t just help Lil’ Brooklyn, it helps everyone involved, and the community. The growth we experience from giving aid to those who need it makes us better, and better able to give more. Everyone is working well with each other, and the week is going great.”
At the end of the week, the New Iberia Church of Christ will celebrate with Cajun Fest, slated for tonight, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. “There will be music from Kiki Bourque and his zydeco band, free refreshments until they run out,” said Wright. “We’ll be serving red beans and sausage, and chicken with gravy and rice. It’s a family atmosphere, people are encouraged to bring their camp chairs and stay a while. Ice chests are allowed, although we are serving tea, lemonade and water. All are invited to come out and celebrate the end of a great week.”
Members of the group are busy signing a Lil’ Brooklyn ladder, painted by Anne Darrah’s brother, Vernon Bacqué, who also contributed the bright colors of the scaffolding. “His wife, Yvette, came with sharpies so all the volunteers could put their names on the ladder,” said Darrah.
This week has been a success for all involved: the neighborhood, the initiative, the youth groups. But most of all, our community.