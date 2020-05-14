Today at 7 p.m., the Faith Cathedral World Outreach in New Iberia is holding a service featuring “The Abundant Life” sermon for those who are able to attend the church service.
Because Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted restrictions on businesses and churches, allowing them to open up to a 25 percent capacity, the Rev. Wanda Rousse of Faith Cathedral will present her sermon for those who can attend.
For those unable to attend, the sermon will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/FCWO1.
“We went to extremes to take precautions to sanitize everything,” Rousse said. “The pews, the foyers, the bathrooms and the door handles.”
Rousse thinks it will be a safe environment, and church members will practice social distancing. The church has marked seating so people will remain 6 feet apart.
Faith Cathedral chose “The Abundant Life” as a sermon topic because, according to Rousse, because she knows that the Savior desires abundant life for everyone.
“I know that Jesus said to us, ‘I have come to give you life and that more abundantly,’” Rousse said. “Of course, abundant life doesn’t just mean financially, it means peace, that we can have trust in someone that is looking out for us, that is higher than we are.”
The Faith Cathedral World Outreach will present its Sunday sermon “Full Recovery” at 10 a.m.
The sermon will be streamed on the church Facebook page.
Rousse expects those who attend tonight, though, to wear gloves and/or masks to be safe.
Rousse said the online service is available because not everyone will be able to attend or feel comfortable attending.
“We will be there for you, and we love you and we are praying for you and including you in the prayers,” Rousse said. “But don’t come if you’re fearful at all.”