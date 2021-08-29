For such a long time I held on to anger, regret, and resentment. I hated those who hurt me knowingly and unknowingly. I refused to 100 percent forgive myself and others yet sat back and wondered why I wasn’t mentally and spiritually free.
Like a broken record I replayed failed scenarios, drowned myself in life’s could haves and should haves, and held myself back in many ways.
But God has shown me time and time again that He has and continues to work every single thing out for my good. No matter how I feel or what others think. He will show me a way if I let Him.
Peace from the Pieces
The very same problems, pains, and pressures that brought suffering turned around to structure me with wisdom, lessons learned, and a love/relationship with God that greatly impacted my life.
I say this to remind you that God does not call us to be perfect BUT He does call us to walk in purpose.
There are many people today who throw away their talents, purpose, and confidence because of who they were, what was said, and how they were treated yesterday.
They see the broken pieces of their lives yet fail to realize there is peace that comes when you give it to God and allow Him to mold it into something new.
If you feel like you are misunderstood, mishandled, or missing something in your life that will make you whole — I don’t want you to miss this message.
You don’t need a co-signer for your calling.
Seek Your Path of Purpose
You don’t need more people on your side supporting you and cheering you on. You don’t need to have a perfect past or for anyone to believe the conversion of your present. You don’t need to have it all figured out.
What you do need is faith, endurance and obedience as you mentally, spiritually and emotionally move forward.
There are some mindsets, practices, influences, environments and people that you have to let go of. There is peace, discernment and direction you need to obtain.
It’s time to silence your inner critic, embrace your journey, and stop concerning yourself with the validation of this world.
Life is too short to live it in circles.
Follow your path of purpose — even if you have to travel it with God alone.
MORGAN RICHARD OLIVIER is an author, business owner, and wife from New Iberia. She uses empathy and lessons learned to empower and encourage others. Follow her on Instagram and Facebook @modernmorgan.