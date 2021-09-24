ETC: Southland Inn Donation to Disch-DeClouet

The manager of Southland Inn, Renny Keal, recently donated a large box of non-perishable food and personal items to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center. ‘The Center is always there trying to help people,’ Keal said. ‘We have worked with them and the Iberia Homeless Shelter in providing emergency shelter for those in need. I felt that I could do a little extra for Center and the people they serve by bring this box of food and other items.’ John Intest, Executive Director of the Center, said, ‘During this time, we are working with the Iberia Homeless Shelter and the motels in the city to provide emergency shelter, food and clothing to those families who because of job loss, displacement, or other issues have nowhere to stay. Providing emergency shelter gives the family or individual time to make more permanent arrangements. It is a good working partnership to help the most needy in Iberia Parish. Mr. Keal is always willing to help us. The supplies he provided will also help many of the needy with basic household necessities.’ Donations can be brought to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The center also is in need of volunteers for its clothing ministry on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.