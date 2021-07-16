ETC: New Iberia Garden Club July Garden of the Month

The New Iberia Garden Club awarded its July Garden of the Month to George and Nancy Reeves and their dog, Bella, at 205 Parkview Dr. Among their planted containers are very large eye catching assorted varieties of colorful crotons, hydrangeas and caladiums. The walkway is lined with beautiful red and white impatiens and in the far distance is a well protected Bird of Paradise. Working their flowerbeds is a joint effort and the results is a visual treat.The NIGC is a member of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, District III.
