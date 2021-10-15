ETC: Helping Hands of 1st UMC Donates Diapers to Disch-DeClouet Center

The members of Helping Hands Ministry of First United Methodist Church once again outdid themselves with a diaper drive that resulted in a donation of about 1,000 baby diapers to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center. John Indest, Center Executive Director, said, ’It is so important to the health of the babies of our community that they have adequate diaper changes. Sometimes the monthly cost of baby diapers are as much as a utility bill. We are so grateful to the members of the Helping Hands ministry for this carload of diapers. These ladies, with the assistance of Church members, support the Center throughout the year with donations of diapers, peanut butter, school supplies and other items, including money, to the Center. They truly exemplify dedication to helping the poor of Iberia Parish.’ From left are Kathy Jackson, member of Helping Hands Ministry, and Eric Armentor, center volunteer.
The members of Helping Hands Ministry of First United Methodist Church once again outdid themselves with a diaper drive that resulted in a donation of about 1,000 baby diapers to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center. John Indest, Center Executive Director, said, ’It is so important to the health of the babies of our community that they have adequate diaper changes. Sometimes the monthly cost of baby diapers are as much as a utility bill. We are so grateful to the members of the Helping Hands ministry for this carload of diapers. These ladies, with the assistance of Church members, support the Center throughout the year with donations of diapers, peanut butter, school supplies and other items, including money, to the Center. They truly exemplify dedication to helping the poor of Iberia Parish.’