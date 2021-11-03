ETC: Catholic High Seniors Volunteer at Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center

Five 5 Catholic High School seniors volunteered their time and effort to assist the regular Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center clothing ministry volunteers in preparing for the winter. Summer and spring clothing must be taken down and fall and winter clothing must be displayed. The job usually takes several days. With the help of students, the task was completed in one day. ‘The Center volunteers who work in the clothing ministry include Jearayne Poole, Eula Brooks, and Amber Poole,’ Director John Indest said. ‘These women work very hard. They accept the donations of clothing, sort and hang the clothing, assist the clients in finding the clothing they need and generally keep the large clothing area neat and organized. Blake Gisclair, Shelby Clement, Emily Bertrand, Manny Valls and Sampson Thompson really showed the Catholic High spirit in their cheerfulness and energy in taking care of this seasonal task. They also learned a little more about the services provided by the Center and the work that goes into keeping it functioning.for the poor and needy of Iberia Parish. We are grateful to them and to CHS parent Brett Bernard who accompanied them. ‘ Clothing donations are accepted between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 432 Bank Ave. Coats and jackets for adults and children and blankets are needed in preparation for winter.