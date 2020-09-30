ETC: Azalea Garden Club Yard of the Month - September

The home of Lyle and Alison Weiss, located at 3110 Valery Road, was chosen as Azalea Garden Club’s Yard of the Month for September. Sitting on a well-groomed corner lot, its flowerbed flows around the corners. Plants consist of Mexican petunias, hostas, boxwood, canna lily, agapanthus, and other lilies and bedding plants in a mondo grass border. Azalea is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc., and National Garden Clubs Inc.
