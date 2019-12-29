Epiphany event collaboration by NI’s oldest Mardi Gras krewes

Past kings and queens from two of the oldest Mardi Gras krewes in New Iberia will meet to celebrate the start of the annual carnival season from 7 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the Steamboat Pavilion at Bouligny Plaza. The public is invited to kick off Mardi Gras season at this casual tailgate-style party.
“This event is based on the Phunny Phorty Phellows idea in New Orleans,” said Paul Schexnayder. “They ride street cars to celebrate every year on Jan. 6. We wanted a local trolley but can’t afford it this inaugural year. So instead we will gather at the Steamboat Pavilion with a live jazz band. A handful of past kings will cook and serve tailgate-style food, and past queens will bring appetizers and desserts.”
The idea was spawned by Margaret “Maggie” Simon and Schexnayder who are both native New Orleanians and grew up with this Epiphany tradition. Schexnayder started simply last year in New Iberia when the current king, queens and captains of Andalusia and Iberians met to usher in the season. They held a champagne toast on Jan. 6 at Victor’s Cafeteria.
“Maggie and Paul and I got together to expand the idea and include all kings and queens from both krewes,” said Karen Alvarez. “To start with it’s a lot of BYO stuff. We hope to expand the event in the years to come.”
A king and queen for the event will be selected at random that night. Royalty from other krewes are welcome and encouraged to wear their crowns, though not required. Costumes or casual wear is appropriate — ‘tis the season.
The public is invited to purchase $10 wristbands at Paul Schexnayder studio + gallery, American Title or through Karen Alvarez, Maggie Simon or Paul Schexnayder. King Cake and other foods will be available, but bring your own beverages.