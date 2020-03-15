On the second Saturday of every month, Envision da Berry and residents come together for a community-driven flea market.
Held at Da Berry Fresh Market located at 520 S. Hopkins St. from 8 a.m to 2 p.m., Envision da Berry’s flea market features everything from household items to local art. All proceeds benefit the annual Brown Sugar Music Festival.
From paints and jewelry to fresh produce, Envision da Berry’s flea market has everything the public is looking for, according to organizers.
Envision da Berry is a non-profit organization that supports creative efforts in New Iberia and strives to create cultural and economic development in Iberia Parish, acording to the non-profit organization’s Facebook page.
Envision da Berry provides an alternative path to Iberia Parish’s existing trajectory by opening up new streams of opportunity and new creative markets, according to the Facebook site.
The group has have developed a model for generating a shared vision by opening up public spaces to leaders and the individuals within the community through art and information. Envision da Berry seeks to lay out the welcome mat for the “lost generations” of Iberia Parish to return home and participate in the evolving creative economy, the site continued.
Envision da Berry seeks to build creative opportunities, establish cultural resources, and breathe fresh life back into this place in time for the next generation.