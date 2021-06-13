It was the art deco jewel of Main Street, the sign that beckoned shoppers — Smart Ladies Wear Wormser’s. Today, Wormser’s Department Store is gone, but not forgotten. The sign has been restored, cheered by Karen Scharff Alvarez, although lacking the neon of bygone days, bemoaned by Phyllis Belanger Mata. New Iberians grew up with Wormser’s, especially in time for back-to-school shopping. Mount Carmel girls got their uniforms there: Ship and Shore blouses, as noted by Beverly Waguespack Woods, and those iconic brown MCA skirts. Shoes were a big shopped-for item, especially Bass Weejuns, although Janet Schexnayder remembers Mrs. Segura in the shoe department but not actually buying any Weejuns.
Wormser’s was not just a department store for ladies, it also featured fabrics and patterns, an annex, and a men’s store in the back. Mike Tarantino has fond memories of working in the Men’s Store for John Wormser, in the late ’80s through early ’90s. “A great family, a great team, and great memories with people I still call close friends,” he said via Facebook post.
Others have similar recollections about working at Wormser’s. Kim Holleman recalls that her first job was at Wormser’s wrapping gifts. Nancy Marshall said she worked at Wormser’s in the late ’70s, and Mr. Harold Wormser took her to market and asked her opinion on the clothes. She adds, “Of course, most of my paychecks were spent buying the clothes there.”
Shoppers appreciated the employees, many Facebook posts mentioned longtime Wormer’s staff by name — Ms. Ester, Katherine Holley, Ike the delivery man, Elvin Pomier, Danny and Norma in the Men’s Store, even the seamstresses in the back got numerous shout outs for their skill and great service.
Wormser’s was the store to find first communion dresses and wedding dresses, according to Angye Romero, Margaret Trahan and Dionne Robinson. Mary Beaullieu shares finding a wedding dress in a magazine. “Wormser’s took all my measurements and ordered the dress. It fit perfectly,” she said.
Of course, there were additional perks to shopping at Wormser’s, like charge accounts and the so-convenient practice of taking garments “On Approval.” “I learned the phrase ‘just charge it to’ at 5 years old,” said Heather Gardner. Louise Sargent, Beth Comeaux and Catherine Lucas Himel fondly remember taking clothes on approval. Francine Garzotto added,”They would select dresses for you when the latest styles would come in, and send them over to your house. You would return the ones you didn’t want.”
From Adele Wormser: “I married Johnny in 1974 and was so thrilled to be a part of this retail family. They considered it a privilege to serve the community for the years they were open. It was beyond wonderful to own and wear beautiful clothes fitted by wonderful seamstresses. To have our sign restored on Main Street makes our memories even sweeter.”
Finally, from John and Adele’s daughter Katie: “I have hopes of reviving the Wormser’s tradition of service at some time in the future.”
