The mere mention of Provost’s Bar and Cafe evokes quite a strong nostalgic response. As posed on Facebook, this name brought back “the good old days” for quite a few posters. People raved about the food.
The George Ackal hamburger was mentioned several times, along with the hamburger steak, corned beef and cabbage (served on Tuesdays), the oyster loaf, an egg sandwich, which seemed to be the regular order for Mr. Beans, the projectionist at the Essanee Theatre. The cafe had amazing steaks, and was a popular after-church or after-prom destination, although for many New Iberians, Provost’s was a daily stop.
Oh, and the bar. The beautiful elaborate bar, made of Tiger Oak, caused several posters to wonder about its origins. According to research done by Roger LeBlanc, the bar was manufactured in California in the 1890s. Provost’s came to own it from Decoux’s Bar in Loreauville. Apparently, Decoux’s was closed due to Prohibition, and the bar was set on a barge and floated down Bayou Teche. Fortunately, the long, elaborately-carved bar still lives today, in the current establishment at 113 East Main, Calabria.
Richard Provost opened his bar and cafe at 113 East Main in 1937. The bar was an instant hit, according to LeBlanc, because it was the only bar that stayed open all night.
Yes, people remember the bar fondly, and the wooden phone booth, mentioned by Kenny Ray Norris and by Geroge Ackal, who fondly remembers time spent in Provost’s, eating George Ackal burgers and shooting the breeze with Mr. Charles the cook and Mrs. Flo.
Murphy Meyers remembers that there was a big blackboard on the back wall, where anyone could post if looking for a job. One of his first stops upon returning from college every summer was there. He posted on the board and he always got a call to work offshore on a drilling rig.
Lots of dads and grandfathers seemed to wind up at Provost’s, most of them daily, whether to grab a cold one, or more likely, play a few hands of bourré in the back room. Several posters have memories related to that.
Beverly Waguespack Woods said her father and grandfather played cards in the back room. Her family only had one car in the day, and they would go pick up her dad at the end of the day. She said she always walked out with silver dollars that her grandpa gave her.
Anne Darrah remembered that her dad, Frank Bacqué, loved the oyster loaves at Provost’s. “They buttered the inside of the bread and then toasted it,” she said.
Phyllis Belanger Mata mentioned that every day before he went home, Mr. Provost would bless his car with holy water. Lance Provost, grandson of Mr. Provost, chimed in that he would do the same as he left the house, and in addition, he would also bless his family every morning. Lance said he misses those days.
Apparently, many of us miss those days. So go visit the bar, now in the restaurant Calabria. Pat it gently, and order a hamburger pizza. It may not be a George Ackal, but at least it’s something.