Almost 90 years ago, New Iberia residents could see a show on the Teche like no other — a riverboat on the bayou that had been converted into a floating nightclub, dancehall, and restaurant — the Club Sho Boat.
From 1930 to 1950, the Club Sho Boat was a hub of entertainment that traveled along the Teche for years, bringing memories to those who experienced it.
New Iberia resident Glenn Taylor still remembers the Club Sho Boat and what it meant to the area.
“It was a big paddle boat that would travel the bayou, and it had rooms on it, it had a dance floor,” Taylor said.
For more than 80 years, the boat traveled up and down the Bayou Teche before being beached, according to Taylor.
New Iberia historian Shane Bernard said In the 1940s and ’50s there was an old steamboat or diesel-powered riverboat that looked like a steamboat that was moored in New Iberia and operated as a nightclub and restaurant.
It was called Club Sho Boat, owned by George Angelle, the boat’s owner. Angelle even had a taxi to pick up people in town to bring them to the club, which featured “Cajun swing” music by Leroy “Happy Fats” LeBlanc, Oran “Doc” Guidry and their band.
Taylor said the Club Sho Boat was just a fun place to be and he even still thinks about when he was younger, going to the boat and enjoying creme de menthe and other drinks while listening to music.
“We would go on that piano and raise hell,” he joked.
Though the boat isn’t there anymore, the site is marked by a “Showboat Apartments” sign along Main Street. According to Bernard, the apartments opened after the Club Sho Boat began operation. The apartments on the property now are not the same ones from then.
“It’s been there a long time,” Taylor said. “It’s (the sign) been just like it is now, as long as I can remember.”
Glenn’s wife, Tressie, also remembers the Club Sho Boat and its legacy in New Iberia.
“It was just a way of life,” Tressie said. “I guess it was just a way of life for us.”
Club Sho Boat dates back to Taylor’s parents’ time, but it’s still remembered today.
Tressie also believes that the Club Sho Boat helped make New Iberia a special and unique place.
Salt mines, sugar cane fields, hot peppers sauces and the Club Sho Boat are all part of an era.
“It just adds to it and it helps make New Iberia a great place to be,” Tressie said.