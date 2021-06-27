He was a parish councilman for 28 years; he was a teacher (8th grade science, driver’s ed), he was a father, a grandfather, a husband, a brother. George Gros was the real deal. Just ask anyone who had anything to do with him, in any arena of his life. His widow, Carol, said it best: “George had the courage of his convictions. He was conversative, and fiscally responsible. He didn’t just see his part of an issue, he always saw the big picture.”
A recent Facebook post by his niece asking for memories of George elicited a deluge of positive responses from his students, his colleagues and his friends. From old friends like Glenda Lanclos Joubert and Bonnie LaCouture, who remembered George from his days on Peggy Street, going to Hopkins Elementary, to Cindy Kiper, who worked with him at Thomas Tools in the last years of his life. Cindy said, “He let you know how he really felt.”
Neighbors like Wiggy Broussard and Simone Dugas St. Upery shared their reminiscences. “Class act man. My son used to ride with George on his riding mower when he was little,” said Broussard.
St. Upery added, “He and Carol were my next door neighbors on Country Club Drive. George and I share the same birthday.”
John Babin recalled an outing with George: “He took Tommy and me to the Liberace concert when we were 13.”
His high school classmates also chimed in. Larry Theriot said he spent many a long afternoon on the CHS playing field (as team manager for the 1962 state champion Panthers) under the guidance of Coaches Blanco, Caldwell and Banna. Later in life, Theriot became a Montessori teacher and respects the example of George’s contribution to educating children.
Ronald Gonsoulin, another high school friend, said George was a great guy who loved sports. He was a strong defender of making things right for the Iberia Parish community, and he left this world too quickly.
His students weighed in as well. Stephanie Baudot had George for 8th grade science; she said she was reminded of a goldfish and a bunsen burner. She said he was a wonderful teacher, he was kind and had a sense of humor. Sandy Delcambre Dore, another 8th grade science student, agreed, saying George was a great teacher. Stacie Bienvenu Hartweck said that he had a passion for science that he passed on to his students. Kathy Hebert added that she learned a lot about the solar system and George fueled her love for astronomy.
Colleagues loved and respected George, for his authenticity, for his straightforward manner, and for his integrity. Another former council member, Lloyd Nicholson, remembers him fondly both as a friend and as a public official.
“George and I had the same birthday (Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day) and his wife Carol would sometimes say, ‘It’s like talking to two Georges’”, said Nicholson.
“Our philosophy was the same. It was a pleasure to serve with George. You knew he’d done his homework and you could count on him to do the right thing,” said Nicholson. “George was not in politics for himself, he was a true public servant, representing his district for the good of that district.”
After George’s death in 2008, the parish council passed a resolution to name the overpass at U.S. 90 and Louisiana 675 The George T. Gros MemHe orial Overpass. This was the first such request made by the Council on behalf of a former member. According to coverage by the Daily Iberian, then-Parish Council Vice Chairman Jerome Fitch said, “George was a person who was dedicated to good government for almost 30 years. He was an excellent Councilman, very outspoken, and when he talked, people listened.”
George Gros was a straight talker, a stand-up guy, a fine human being. He’s missed, admired and respected by everyone his life touched.