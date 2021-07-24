Seems as though the community center in City Park, where the Cyr-Gates Community Center stands now, used to be the happening place to be for teens. Every weekend in times gone by (1950s through 1970s) there was a teen dance on Friday night, and skating on the basketball court the rest of the weekend. A Facebook query prompted more than eighty responses from nostalgic posters, some of whom referred to the building as the Teenage Center.
Most heartily agreed that these were simpler times, good old days, a wonderful time to grow up. Thinking about the Teenage Center brought back many happy memories. Jeanette Fountain provided some great pictures as she recalled the dances with music by Randy and the Rockets. The band was popular, and played the venue frequently. The five-piece band was Oran Richard, Dan Silas, Randy David, Huey Darby and Dennis Norris.
Jeanette also said she would anticipate the dances all week long, and that she made some lifelong friends at the Center.
Many New Iberia young ladies met their future husbands at the dances. Indeed, Gerri Dartez, Barbara Landry, Jeanette Fountain and Nell Foreman Gautier counted themselves in that number.
Although Randy and the Rockets were the most frequently mentioned band, other posters had information and pictures from other bands that performed at the dances. Oran Guidry noted that the Wheels of USL played there, and he said the deal with them was that you could work with the band as long as you were in school, as soon as you graduated, you were out. He also mentioned that the Ravens played the Teenage Center in 1963, and accompanied his remarks with a photo of the band in the Center.
Buddy Johnson said his older sisters went there, he was too young. Gerleene Johnson remembers her prom was there in 1965. Susan Roberts Trahan chimed in, saying the Fifth Edition played at the Center. Richard Breaux Sr. sent in a publicity shot of the band Darc Syde, another frequent musical guest of the dances. Kenneth Derouen remembered that Paul and Paula performed; he also recalled the night it snowed during the dance. Linda Collins contributed her memory of Jimmy Clanton playing there.
Roger LeBlanc sent in a photo of Dale and Grace when they performed for the dance in 1963. They did their number-one hit, “I’m Leaving It All Up To You.” Dale was Dale Houston, and Grace’s full name was Grace Broussard. She was the sister of Louisiana Cajun singer Van Broussard. The night Dale and Grace appeared, local band Randy and the Rockets played back up for their performance.
In addition to the wildly popular musical performances, skating is a cherished memory for some of the younger responders. Phyllis Belanger Mata remembers that vividly, as do Denise Haydel, Phyllis Boudreaux and Curtis Prudhomme. The floors were shiny, and skaters would swoop around the basketball court. Samuel Garb said he and his brother rolled around the basketball court many times, he also bruised his backside and elbows more times than that.
Thank you all for sharing your memories and your photos of bygone days at the Teenage Center in City Park.