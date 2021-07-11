Back in the 1950s and ’60s, the Iberia Rod and Gun Club sponsored boat races on the bayou near City Park as part of the Sugar Cane Festival. In a post by Mark Boyancé in the “You Might Be from New Iberia If” Facebook group, there’s a video of races from 1962. The pictures here came from that video.
Apparently, the boat races had several divisions, including Hydroplane and Runabout. Billy “the Greek” Kapsos was a legendary racer who garnered many wins for his team throughout the history of the races.
According to Durand, he “was on the Pit Crew for Billy ‘The Greek’ Kapsos' racing team that year. His team ‘The Dixie Doodle Racing Team’ was named after his father's restaurant on Center St. We traveled all over the state and into Texas for boat races. Billy won a National Championship in the Runabout Division that year. He ran boats in the Hydroplane Division and the Runabout Division. Had some great times.”
Vivian Koenig said her parents were friends of the Kapsoses, and they followed his racing for years. She mentioned races in Delcambre and False River.
Tommye Garb Duncan remembers she was the only girl racing the bayou in the ’50s.
“My favorite memory was of one of the boats flipping in the air turning over. The driver was under for a short time and we held our breaths that he was ok. He came out from under the boat and waved to the crowd,” Cal Begnaud said.
Eleanor Toups let the group know that she was Billy Kapsos’ little sister, and marveled at the many memories in the thread, saying “he loved his racing and his boats. I used to give him all my allowance money cause he always wanted a new propeller that would give him a little more speed. Part of the good old days…”