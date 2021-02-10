Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center Milk Fund

Recently, a grandmother who is raising her 9- and 11-year-old grandchildren went to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center for help with her electric bill. The Center also was able to provide her with four gallons of milk through the Milk Fund. Above, center volunteer Judy Dodge hands Milk Fund vouchers for Simoneauds Supermarket to the client. The staff also prayed with her and the other clients thanking God for his blessings and asking for peace in our families and our community. The grandmother was very grateful for the help and the encouragement, center staff members said. Disch-DeClouet Executive Director John Indest said, “During 2020, the Center helped the families of Iberia Parish with food, clothing, utilities, and rent over 2,900 times. We also provided over 1,100 gallons of milk to the children of Iberia Parish through the Milk Fund. Because of economic issues related to Covid 19, this help was particularly needed. The wonderful people of Iberia Parish continue to show amazing generosity to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center, helping us help our neighbors in need for 45 years! If you are a regular donor to the Milk Fund or the Center we thank you for your generosity and ask that you tell others about this valuable program.” Those wishing to make a contribution to the Milk Fund, which is a joint effort, can send your donation to The Daily Iberian (P.O. Box 9290,New Iberia LA 70562) or to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center (432 Bank Ave, New Iberia LA 70560).
