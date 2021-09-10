Deacon Patrick Burke is moving on from St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia after being reassigned by the Diocese of Lafayette.
St. Peter’s announced Thursday that Bishop Douglas Deshotal has reassigned Burke to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre effective Sept. 1.
The transition comes after the Rev. Buddy Breaux, pastor of Our Lady of the Lake, reached out for diaconal help, and Burke accepted after he was personally invited to become the new deacon of the church.
“Fifteen years is a long time to be anywhere,” Burke said Thursday. “I do have deep feelings for the people at St. Peter’s, but a new venue is always good.”
The transition marks an end to 15 years of service Burke has given to St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Burke said in a prepared statement that he was thankful for his time at the church and excited about the prospects of serving the Delcambre church.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank you, the staff and the parishioners of St. Peter for the courtesies extended to me and my family members over the past 15 years,” Burke said in a letter to the Rev. William Blanda of St. Peter’s. “I am grateful for all of your support during my time here and deeply appreciate and cherish the valuable experiences I have gained.”
St. Peter’s staff said that the church is grateful for Burke’s years of service, and that Burke will remain involved in a limited capacity at St. Peter’s as a parishioner and as a member of the Parish Finance Council.
“St. Peter Parish is tremendously grateful to Deacon Burke for the 15 years that he has exercised his diaconal ministry here at St. Peter,” according to the statement.
Deacons are a crucial element to any Catholic parish. The role is part of the clergy along with priests and bishops, and the deacon’s ministry includes liturgy, word and service.
Some of the deacon’s roles include preaching homilies, assisting at the altar and possibly even baptizing and witnessing weddings. Presiding at liturgies and funerals are also important roles as well.
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church is located in Delcambre and holds Mass on Wednesdays at 12:10 p.m., Fridays at 6:30 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.