COFFEE TALK WITH GOD — Nurturing 24/7, 365 days or more

Parenting is no easy chore. For at least a decade I’ve said, “No wonder God gave children to young people.”
The idea of having children is so magical especially when combined with the hormonal passions of youth. If reality were known before the act of consummating the union that produces offspring, there might not be as many unwanted, mistreated or aborted babies. But alas, we live in a fallen world.
Throughout my barren years, the Lord blessed me with the care of neighborhood and friends’ children. I’ve had a lot of the great moments of parenting without the painful parts — thank God. Admittedly, I’ve been grateful to walk away when it’s time for spoiled rottens to go back home after I’ve done my part in making them so.
The past few weeks, I have a whole new appreciation for the role of “mother” and it only affirms what has often been thought. It takes tremendous talent, gifts and patience to be a good mother. Luckily I had a good role model. It takes even more as single parents struggling to handle the increased duties of living and caring for children alone. I’ve watched parents with children in many circumstances and have to bite my tongue sometimes not to say something. Bad parenting is noticeable by most when done in public. However, it is often the private times that make the greatest impact.
As I have watched the “children” these past couple of weeks, each of the DI Trio kittens has taken on its own personality. Little Sister started out as everyone’s favorite because of her unique coloring. I thought she was brave and was surprised when others called her the runt. She was the first to purr and first to drink up when being fed, a leader of the pack — until they started to grow. She never ate as much as the twins, and is still slightly smaller.
Twin Brother has always been the most docile, never stressing over waiting to eat, gladly eating more than his fill, has the cutest blue eyes, hard to resist, and was the first to use the litter box without coaching. Twin Sister on the other hand, has been an impatient eater. I think she wanted to graduate up to more solid food early on, she never really liked sucking from that nipple syringe feeder. I had to fight her to get her to eat, moaning and complaining all the way. Now that soft food is part of her routine, she is much calmer. She will sit quietly and watch me. She is thinking all the while.
Friends asked if I was going to get too attached — no. I may have named them simple names to keep them separate, but with Bandit and Rascal now grown, I’ll be happy to get back to our routine. These kittens have been a lot of work. Multiple feedings, one at a time, early-on Dawn soap baths to keep them clean before using the litter box, and sometimes since while potty training, has made the experience a definite mothering opportunity. As moms know, the time comes when they need to leave the nest.
I’ve been grateful for the loving responsibility and realize now how hard it is to find pet lovers these days. Some have a lot (11 cats) while others refuse the charge. Children still need the discipline of raising a pet, but with so many activities to choose from, they don’t seem to need the companionship of years gone by. Guess that’s why there are so many feral cats in New Iberia.
If you want to know how this relates to faith, I found Isaiah 49, The Message, works purr-fectly: “Can a mother forget the infant at her breast, walk away from the baby she bore? But even if mothers forget, I’d never forget you — never. Look, I’ve written your names on the backs of my hands. The walls you’re rebuilding are never out of my sight. Your builders are faster than your wreckers. The demolition crews are gone for good.”
And, they like the newspaper.
Vicky Branton is the Teche Life editor at The Daily Iberian.