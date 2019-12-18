Clerk of Court Food Drive for Social Service Center

The Iberia Clerk of Court’s office recently held a food drive to assist the poor and needy of Iberia Parish who are served by the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center. Wess Robison, left, with the Clerk of Court’s office, and Carol Gaignard, center volunteer, stand with the collection of food items. John Indest, executive director, said, ‘We are so grateful for the foot we have received during the Christmas season. This shows that the businesses, organizations and individuals in Iberia Parish know the true meaning of Christmas. We thank the Clerk of Court staff and all who have contributed to this drive. Our clients really appreciate a little extra food during the holidays.’