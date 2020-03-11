CHS Key Club receives check for tickets sold

The New Iberia Kiwanis Club recently gave the Catholic High School Key Club a Pancake Supper reimbursement check for the tickets the Key Club sold for the event. The CHS club sold 425 tickets, which was the most the club has ever sold. Kiwanis presented a check for $2,121 to the Key Club, which has over 90 members. The other high schools that participate in the event are Highland Baptist School, Westgate High School and New Iberia Senior High School. They also were presented checks. Without the help of the these Key Clubs, Kiwanis could not manage the event, organizers said.