His eyes light up, his voice becomes more animated, he is fully engaged. The topic of conversation: food and cooking. Seneca Bouton loves to cook. “I read cookbooks like they’re regular books,” he says. “At home, I do all the cooking.”
Bouton comes by this naturally. His parents cooked; his grandparents cooked. He learned the basics at an early age, gathers tips from other cooks and other recipes, and he’s still having fun tweaking and adjusting as he goes along. “We always fished, so seafood is one of the main staples I learned to cook. I remember my grandpa cooking a Sauce Piquante. He would start it on Friday afternoon, friends and relatives would come and play cards Saturday afternoon, and the Sauce Piquante would be ready to eat For Sunday afternoon. ”
“I’m always cooking something. I’ve cooked for thousands of people at once, I’ve done cookoffs and benefits galore.” Bouton was a participant in the first Gumbo Cookoff, and he has a souvenir apron from that event that he prizes. “Once, I thought it was lost or stolen, and I was hot. But it turns out somebody had picked it up for me and I got it back. That made me happy.”
Bouton, whose day job is as an inventory specialist at Red Guard located at the Port of Iberia, says what he cooks varies with the season. “Wintertime, it’s all gumbo, hot tamales, hot dog chili, now we’re boiling crabs and crawfish. During the summer, we’ll barbecue and fry fish outside. They say I make some good cracklins – steaks too.”
“My girlfriend, Melissa, gave me a handmade custom wooden spoon for Valentine’s Day. I’m left-handed, and it fits me exactly,” he said.
Bouton shared a scrumptious shrimp recipe, perfect for any season:
Baked Shrimp with Pepper Jelly (makes 6-8 generous main dish servings plus leftovers)
2 pounds peeled and deveined shrimp (if you’re working with head-on, you’ll need about 5 pounds)
2 sticks butter
2 onions, sliced thinly
1 jar Tabasco Pepper Jelly (for a milder taste, use the green, hotter, use the red jelly)
Cajun seasoning of your choice to taste
Heat oven to 350 degrees
In a baking pan with sides, place your shrimp, season to taste with Cajun seasoning.
Cover shrimp evenly with onion slices.
Cut butter into pats, place over onions in pan.
Place pepper jelly by spoonfuls over butter.
Bake in 350 oven 25-30 minutes. Look at it about 20 minutes into the cooking time, stir and reposition onions if necessary. Serve and enjoy.
This recipe is as versatile as it is delicious. You can serve it with a salad on the side, and crusty bread to sop up gravy, or try it over pasta or rice. It is also heavenly and Keto-friendly rolled up in romaine lettuce leaves. There will be plenty left over, so you can try two or three of these combinations.