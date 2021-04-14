Kernis Louviere is a man who loves what he does. That is evident stepping into his gleaming kitchen. He was working on some briskets Tuesday, and stopped briefly to talk. Louviere is a ten- time winner of the World Champion Gumbo Festival. “I am the first and the only professional chef to win in both divisions (seafood and non-seafood) in one year. Nobody’s done it since,” he said.
He had before him five gorgeous seasoned briskets, which he was wrapping to refrigerate and cook later. “You see these briskets; I have 5 gallons of fat I got off of them before I seasoned them. I rinsed them, trimmed them and rinsed them again before I seasoned them. That way, my customers don’t pay for what they don’t want.”
Louviere estimates he cooks 200-300 briskets a year. “I rub them down with a special rub I got from a guy I met at a boucherie. It’s called Pork Mafia Texas Gold Brisket Rub, and I swear by it,” he added.
Louviere and David LeBlanc own Envie Catering, and they’re doing all right, coming out of the pandemic. “We’re doing business, making a living. Events are starting to pick back up again,” said Louviere.
“What makes us unique is that my business partner and I go to every job, and we do everything fresh for an event. We have a 28-foot cooking trailer; if we can, we take it to a job and do the cooking there. This weekend, we have an event coming up, and we’ve made five gallons of spinach & artichoke dip. We’re going to take tortillas and fry them up there, so we will have hot chips for the dip,” added Louviere.
“The most important thing about cooking isn’t cooking,” he said. “It’s cleanliness.” And Louviere is a stickler for cleaning as you go, and keeping everything: tools, pots, pans, grills, smoker, sparkling clean.
He started cooking at 14, when his mother, alone with 8 children as her husband worked offshore, took shift work. When she worked the night shift, she would lay out food and walk Kernis through what she expected for prep and cooking. “I did it, I followed through, and I fell in love with cooking. I tell people my family didn’t have a lot of money, but we had good food, and love.”
“Back then, there was not a good path for men to become chefs, culinary schools were few and far between. Women ran the kitchens; life didn’t prepare men to become chefs. But I got the bug for it, and have cooked ever since.”
Cooked he has, with some of the greats. “Yes, I’ve done boucheries with John Folse, cooked for Anthony Bourdain. “Bourdain was such a nice guy,” says Louviere. “He took one look at my mise en lace and said, ’You’re not like these other guys, you have your stuff all organized’. He really enjoyed my food.”
Speaking of enjoying Louviere’s food, here is a recipe Kernis Louviere would like to share with all of us:
CATFISH COURTBOULLION
INGREDIENTS
3 pounds catfish (cut in chunks)
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
2-3 tablespoons dark roux
1 large yellow onion (chopped)
3 cloves garlic (chopped)
1 lg. Bell pepper (chopped)
3 stalks of celery chopped
1/4 cup of chopped poblano pepper
6 oz. tomato paste
6 cups shrimp stock
1/4 Cup of Fish Sauce (can be purchased at Asian Market)
1 bunch Green onions (chopped)
Southern Seasoning (Cajun) to taste
Green Onion & Parsley to finish.
DIRECTIONS
Season the fish with Southern seasoning to taste.
Place a large dutch oven over medium-high heat and add the oil.
Once fragrant and shimmering, add the onions, celery, poblano and bell peppers.
Sauté until the vegetables are very soft.
Note: Some browning will occur, but it should be kept to a minimum. Adjust the heat accordingly.
Add the garlic, fish stock & tomato paste, and bring to a boil.
Add the roux and stir until completely dissolved, simmer for 45 minutes.
Add the fish and reduce the heat to a bare simmer.
Note: A slight, or bare simmer is when the liquid bubbles slowly.
In South Louisiana this is known as putting the pot on drink.
This is a time when the pot will not require much attention, and a few drinks can be enjoyed. Yeah, we do that.
Every 5-10 minutes give the pot a shake.
Cook for 20 minutes or until the fish flakes quite easily.
Add the green onions, and shake the pot to distribute.
Taste and adjust seasoning.
Serve over a bed of medium grain white rice.
Very carefully use a spoon to serve the fish and sauce.