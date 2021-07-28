“Food brings us all together, in such a good way.”
Gabrielle Comeaux loves to cook. She loves to entertain, and she loves a good spaghetti. “My mom started it all. I was always on her hip while she was in the kitchen. I learned to cook then,” she said.
“Later, when I was 18, my mom moved. It was my brothers and I, and we needed to be fed. So I went into the kitchen and handled it. That’s when I realized how much I loved to cook, to feed people, to bring everything together.” She remembers the first meal she cooked: smothered pork chops, rice and gravy. “I thought I was a professional then,” she said with a smile.
Comeaux has formed a foodie group on Facebook, “Whatcha Got Cookin, Good Lookin,” which boasts over 50-thousand followers. She said she wanted to make a safe space for food lovers and cooks to share their creations without fear of criticism.
“I haven’t been as active with my group in the past couple of months, with so much going on in my life,” she said. “I really care about everyone in that group. It started when I’d posted something I’d cooked for dinner on my personal Facebook page, and someone made a mean comment about no one caring what you made for dinner. That really hurt my feelings, people can be so rude on social media. So I started the group, with the rule that no ugly commenting about anyone’s food would be allowed. There are now members from all over the world.”
So, what constitutes a “good spaghetti” according to Gabby? “I like it chunky, meaty, with lots of Italian sausage, Rotel, and fresh basil and garlic,” she said. Her pasta of choice: angel hair vermicelli. “After cooking sauce for a while, I just want fast noodles,” she said.
Lately, she has been experimenting with her latest kitchen addition, an air fryer. “There are so many buttons and dials,” she said. “Usually, I’ll just pick one, set the time and check on it from there.” Another method she has been trying recently is sous vide, cooking meats and other foods in a water bath for long periods of time. “I’ve been sous-viding everything from steaks to pork tenderloin. It’s a great tool in the kitchen,” she said.
Has she thought about cooking professionally? “Actually, I did guest chef once at Beausoleil with Rebecca Holleman,” she said. “She called me to help cook for a large group. I made pasta with mussels and shrimp, tomatoes, garlic and basil, all in a white wine butter sauce. It was a blast, but it also convinced me that I definitely would not want to be a professional chef — too much like work.”
Comeaux says the kitchen is often a refuge for her. “I like to escape into the kitchen, and hang out and create,” she said. She’s also an outside cook. “We like to hang out by the pool. My family loves my barbecued steaks. You just can’t go wrong with a juicy grilled steak, corn on the cob on the grill, some fresh vegetables, a summer salad.”
She does not bake, however. “Too much like science,” she said. “I never liked science. The most I’d do is make fudge with my mom, Heather Comeaux, for Christmas. But baking, nope, not for me.”
She’s recently started her own boutique, LaRue Clothing. “It’s online now,” she said. “But I’d like to have a shop someday on Main Street in New Iberia. I love New Iberia. There are some great people here. I love our downtown and our little festivals.”
Her daughter, Olivia, home on a summer morning in her p.j.s, eating her waffles, chimes in the conversation. She says she’s seven years old, and she likes to be in the kitchen with her mom. She likes to stir, and she likes to eat. She makes a request for dinner: sticky chicken.
“That’s a great idea,,” said Gabby. “We haven’t had that in a while, let’s do that tonight.”
Here’s her recipe for the dish, an addition from her Facebook group which uses sugar to brown chicken parts:
STICKY CHICKEN
1 pound chicken thighs and drumsticks
5-6 Tablespoons sugar
¼ cup vegetable oil
Chicken stock or water
2 onions, diced
Rice for serving.
Coat the bottom of the pan with oil, add sugar. Once sugar starts to brown, add chicken. Let chicken caramelize until dark. Once the chicken is nice and dark, add in onions and begin to sauté. Add stock or water and let the chicken smother until tender.
Serve over rice.