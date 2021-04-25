Kullen Gilliam made quite an impression at the Bestlife Iberia Farmers Markets. He was the nine-year-old boy from Sugarland Elementary wearing a natty bow tie and selling water and soda for a great cause. He was trying to raise $2,400 to buy 28 farm animals to help a village in a third world country through the World Vision Program. That was 2014.
Flash ahead to the present day. Kullen is a confident, soft-spoken high school athlete. He attends Westgate in New Iberia. His fourth-grade goal was since met, and gone is the bow tie. He now has other goals, all centered around helping people.
“I was amazed at the turnout for my booth,” he says when asked his impressions of the ‘old’ Farmers Market days. “It was amazing, how many thirsty people wanted to support a good cause. It was a great experience, I learned how to run a business and that I really wanted to set goals to make the world a better place.”
He credits special individuals who helped him with his cause: Krystal Boyance, his mom; Krice-Michael Gilliam, his younger brother, Donna Boyance, his aunt; Heather Dominque; Warren White; Marti Harrell, who was Iberia Development Foundation project manager of the Best Life Iberia Program, now the Program Coordinator/Media Producer of the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce's initiative, "Positively Iberia!"; and his late grandparents, Katherine and Leonard Morris.
“After I met the goal for Haiti, I realized there are many places in this country that need help: I sent water toHouston after the floods; I sent some to Flint, Michigan because their water is so contaminated with lead,” said Gilliam.
Currently, athletics and academics are foremost for this serious young man. He gets good grades, works at Mr. Gatti’s and coaches basketball for younger kids at City Park. He plans to go to Morehouse University in Atlanta and major in Physical Therapy. His next goal is to help mentally ill veterans obtain housing.
Katie Grace Lancon was a helper in her sister Sydney’s candle booth at nine. She also helped her father, Louis, with his hydroponic vegetable sales. She says her experience at the Farmers Markets helped her overcome social anxiety. “I can talk to adults now with respect, and confidence,” Lancon said. “I learned work ethic and responsibility. The farmers markets gave me experience to use in other jobs.”
This poised and focused young woman’s experiences prepared her for more than just jobs. “I’m going to the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts in Natchitoches (although we’re virtual for the pandemic) and when I applied, I used my story of helping my dad as part of the application, which was tough. But it did help me get in.”
Katie, now a junior, is busy with academics, student government and social activism. She plans on pursuing further education. She’s considering history, writing, psychology or humanities.
Trent Broussard claims that his experiences selling bath products in the Farmers’ Markets and craft shows “really got him out of his shell. I was that shy guy in high school, but I had to learn to talk to customers,” said Broussard.
He’s now 27, and feels confident speaking in public. He’s relayed his success in those markets into a burgeoning business: T & T Bath Products, a permanent booth at the Jockey Lot in Lafayette and an expanding product line. “I have all of my product lines on my website, space is limited at Jockey Lot, so I don’t always bring everything. At my site, ttbathproducts.com, I’m always adding stuff,” he said.
His plans include continuing to expand his product lines, and expanding his space at Jockey Lot. This week, he plans to knock down the wall between his and his neighbor’s booths, giving both of them more promotional space.
Marti Harrell, former project manager for the Bestlife Iberia markets, is justifiably proud of these young people. “I am gratified to have had even a small role in these young people becoming the young adults they are now. I don’t have children myself, and I think of them as my extended family. I am thrilled with their successes. I’m also thankful that the organizations behind the markets supported youth involvement from the beginning.”
They still do. A Junior Farmers’ Market was held this past weekend by the Teche Area Festival and Farmers’ Market, highlighting home-grown produce, jams, jellies, baked goods, original artwork and crafts sold by 8-17 year-olds. Look out for them, they’re the entrepreneurs of tomorrow.