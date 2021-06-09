Charlsie Buteaux spent her childhood training to be a cooking champ. Not that she knew it at the time, because it was just the natural thing to do. She spent countless hours in her grandmother, Lonia Champagne’s kitchen, writing down the recipes from her recipe book, and watching her cook. Her parents, Charlsie and Ellis Maturin, also added to her cooking knowledge, as well as her mother-in-law, Rebecca Buteaux. Add in a little encouragement from lifelong friend Roberta, and there you have it, a fully-trained, seven-time Chili Champion.
“My mom and dad were really busy when I was little. Mom was a coach and umpire, and my dad worked full-time plus raced horses, so I spent a lot of time at my grandma’s house,” said Charlsie. “I learned to love cooking from a young age, and it has served me well. First, I had my family to feed, then I got to be recognized for it through the competitions.”
It all began when Charlsie took her hot tamales and hot dogs to the farmers market in Jeanerette. “I was amazed, I’d sell out just about every time. I would make the hot dogs on LeJeune’s buns, and hot tamales. One Christmas, I sold 80 dozen hot tamales, and 80 hot dogs,” she said. “Eventually, I began to sell my chili as well. I discovered the market at Broussard Commons, and I had great success there, until I had surgery in January. When I was recovering, Dale Theriot called me, and wanted to know when I was coming back. She said she’d had several people ask each week for the tamale lady.” Fortunately, Charlsie, her hot tamales, hot dogs and chili will be back at that market on Saturday.
According to Roberta Boudreaux, Charlsie’s childhood friend and chili cheerleader, it did take a little convincing for her to agree to put her chili to the test in competition. “I was running for office, and I wanted someone who would come out and really compete. It took me a minute, but once Charlsie was on board, she got excited,” said Roberta. “And her chili stood up to the competition as well. We did very well, and continued to enter. And really, it's a competition, but it benefits the community. Bottom line, raising money for good causes and having a good time.”
Charlsie’s competition victories started with the Chili Cookoff in City Park. She placed third in the “Mama’s Homestyle” category. Her friend Kelly Romero approached her about the Chili Cookoffs she held at the Lazy Lounge in New Iberia. Charlsie continued to enter, and continued to win. To date, she has won trophies and aprons from seven different competitions, all to benefit charities. She’s raised money for the Early Pregnancy Center, for Autism Awareness and for St. Jude’s Hospital.
“I enjoy cooking, I like the competitions, and I think the markets are great. In Jeanerette, we used to have my two sons come and help set up, then other family and friends would stop by and visit. We made a day of it,” she said.”Really, any market we attend, we meet people and visit with old friends, so it’s fun.”
Even though her chili, hot dogs and hot tamales have made her famous, Charlsie says her favorite things to cook (and eat) are spaghetti and rice and gravy. “My mom used to cook what we called debris: kidneys and liver, in gravy. We would fight over that in my family because it was so good.
What about her sons, Creighton, 24 and Collin, 19? Have they taken up the mantle and learned to love cooking? “Well, the boys have definitely picked up some pointers from me throughout the years. Creighton ate my spaghetti every Thursday through high school because of football, and Collin isn’t too fond of noodles, so they are not spaghetti guys,” she said. “They’re both learning to heat things in the oven and on top of the stove, instead of always going to the microwave. And Creighton called me wanting to know how to do something in the air fryer. I told him he was on his own for that one.”
Charlsie says cooking is still a family affair in her house. “I’m lucky, my fiance, Ashley Gordon, helps me roll tamales, and he’s right there with me at every market and competition.” She gives her grandmother credit for her hot tamales. “I got my hot tamale recipe from my grandmother’s recipe book. It’s my inheritance, and it keeps on giving.”
Charlsie’s Chili Victories
2021 Chili Challenge for Autism Awareness - Grand Champion
2020 Chili Challenge for Autism Awareness - Runner-up
Lucky Lounge’s 5th Annual Chili Challenge - 1st Place
Lucky Lounge’s 4th Annual Chili Challenge - 3rd Place
2018 Chili Challenge for Autism Awareness - Grand Champion
2017 Chili Challenge for Autism Awareness - Grand Champion
2015 Chili Challenge - 3rd Place