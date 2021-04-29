Neptune 4-26.jpg

A century plant blooms in New Iberia. We'll check back weekly to keep you informed of the progress.

It happened again. Last year, Anne Darrah watched a century plant grow a 33-and-a-half foot stalk, then bloom furiously, wither and die, leaving her with only one left. This year, the process began again with her remaining century plant, Neptune. Just a few weeks ago, she noticed a flower stalk beginning to protrude from Neptune. The process will take about two and a half months, a herculean task to be sure. We will keep you informed with weekly check-ins on the progress of Neptune's flower stalk, through full bloom until the bitter end. Bloom on, Neptune.

