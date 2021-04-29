It happened again. Last year, Anne Darrah watched a century plant grow a 33-and-a-half foot stalk, then bloom furiously, wither and die, leaving her with only one left. This year, the process began again with her remaining century plant, Neptune. Just a few weeks ago, she noticed a flower stalk beginning to protrude from Neptune. The process will take about two and a half months, a herculean task to be sure. We will keep you informed with weekly check-ins on the progress of Neptune's flower stalk, through full bloom until the bitter end. Bloom on, Neptune.
Breaking
Welcome, Guest
-
My Account
- My Account
- Dashboard
- Profile
- Saved items
- Logout