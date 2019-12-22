Optimist Club President Andree Schlicher had an idea to spark interest in the club and raise some money in the process. Every night since Dec. 1 a group of “elves” has been “Elfing” one residence and one business by placing signs in their yard or property saying “you’ve been elfed” by the Optimist Club. Along with the signs a letter has been taped on the front door explaining the process by which once a donation was made, the club would pick up the signs and place them wherever the giver suggested. Members report the event has been very receptive and appreciated, plus they have been having a blast being elves.
Ray Escuriex Sr., the oldest active club member has been one chosen as well as Pat Bonin’s business Great American Cookie Company, Broussard, Poche LLC, Jed and Sydney Jo LeBlanc and Armond and Jennifer Schwing’s residences.
A Christmas Pub Crawl down Main Street will be held Dec. 27. For details email Optimistclubofni@gmail.com.